SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday night, 18-year-old Justin Rumery had to make one of the toughest phone calls of his life. “I called my dad on while I was running back to my house in Utica, and just watching the golf ball-sized hail, I knew that his business would be at risk,” he said.

SEWARD, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO