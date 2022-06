Nearly a decade after its initial release, "Grand Theft Auto 5" is still going strong. Arguably Rockstar Games' magnum opus, the fifth mainline entry in the "GTA" series continues to draw in new and old fans with its engaging gameplay, wild action set pieces, and a vast open world that is supplemented by consistent updates via "Grand Theft Auto Online." And although the live service elements of the game tend to take up a great deal of the attention these days, it's worth remembering that the first thing that absorbed gamers was the story mode in "GTA 5." And now, it's looking like that story may be getting another expansion in the future — unless one of its actors is just having a bit of fun with the fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO