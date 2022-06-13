ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Apache Junction police say they’re investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Sunday night. According to a post...

www.azfamily.com

Doggie Daze
3d ago

This kid is going to be traumatized for the rest of his life! Sheesh I feel for him! I hope they get him the proper therapy to cope with the grief to come! Hopefully he has a good family to take him in! No kid should have to find their parents that way!!

Apache Junction, AZ
Arizona Crime & Safety
