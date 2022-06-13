Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is dead after an accident involving a forklift in Tempe early Thursday morning. Shortly before 5 a.m., Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue crews and police officers were called to United Southwest Components, where a woman had reportedly been hurt while operating a forklift. Emergency responders arrived at the business near Broadway and McClintock roads and found a woman in her 20s who had died from her injuries. There are few details available, but Tempe police say the woman was a certified forklift operator in compliance with all safety measures and that this appears to be a tragic accident. Her name has not been released.
