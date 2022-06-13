Teen boy calls 911 after apparent family murder-suicide, Apache Junction police say

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 1-year-old nearly drowned in a bathtub in El Mirage Thursday night and the child’s babysitter is in custody. It happened at a home near 127th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after 8:30 p.m. Police say a babysitter was bathing the child when she got distracted by something in the kitchen so she left the baby alone in the bathtub. It is unknown how long the babysitter was gone, but when she returned, she found the child unconscious. First responders resuscitated the child. The baby was then flown to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police confirmed late Thursday night the unidentified babysitter is in custody for child neglect.

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO