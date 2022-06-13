ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca County, WI

Judge delays felony trial

waupacanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Troy Nielsen postponed a jury trial in response to concerns regarding the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office altering investigative reports before forwarding them to the district attorney’s office. The trial was scheduled to start on July 11. Attorney David Winkel represents Devin Postel, who was charged in...

waupacanow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Jury finds Merrill man not guilty in passenger’s 2017 death

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury deliberated for a little over an hour before finding a man not guilty in a crash that killed his passenger. Douglas Stone’s trial began Monday. The jury reached a verdict on Wednesday. The jury found the 68-year-old not guilty of homicide by a vehicle using a controlled substance, and two counts of causing injury while operating with a controlled substance.
MERRILL, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - June 13, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday, June 13, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waupaca County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Waupaca County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fox11online.com

Man convicted in Fond du Lac man's death

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) – Denell Logan was convicted Wednesday of first-degree reckless homicide for the February, 2021 murder of David Posey. Logan, 31, pleaded guilty to the charge, which was reduced from an intentional homicide count. Two other charges were dismissed, court records show. Sentencing is scheduled for...
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-17-22 hilbert man arrested after punching fdl police officer

A Hilbert man is in custody following a short foot chase and after he punched a Fond du Lac police officer. Shortly before 4am Thursday a police officer observed a pick-up truck that was being driven on the roadway without any license plates. Moments later the officer noticed the same driver pushing this pick-up truck by hand northbound on Doty Street just north of W. Johnson Street. When approached by the officer, the suspect fled on foot, and was later located in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street. While he was being taken into custody he punched an officer in the neck. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the pick-up. The 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, battery to a police officer and Operating while Revoked 18th offense.
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Politics Courts#Violent Crime#Politics State
WausauPilot

Pedestrian dead, 1 arrested in Hwy. 51 crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday on Hwy. 51 in Arbor Vitae and a driver suspected of being under the influence was arrested at the scene, police said. The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. near Hwy. 70 East, prompting officials to shut down the highway for more than six hours.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

Child Dies in Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident in Brown County

A 9-year-old child is dead after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in the Brown County Village of Suamico. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at about 7:40 a.m. on Harbor Winds Drive at Bay Mist Court. A preliminary investigation indicates...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

Wood County Board Chair makes statement on activist video

A video circulating the internet is prompting Wood County officials to issue a statement. County board chairman Lance Plimil says a group of activists appears to have been looking for a fight when they came to a county building and started filming, which included an area of the human services clinic.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Police investigating ‘swatting’ incident

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department has determined an incident on Friday, June 10 was a prank call known as swatting. ‘Swatting’ is a prank that involves deceiving a law enforcement agency, causing a large police response. Around 3 p.m. Friday, dispatched received a...
STEVENS POINT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WausauPilot

Tomahawk man reported missing

A Tomahawk man has been reported missing and endangered, according to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network. David L. Strahota, 61, was last seen Nov. 17 in Tomahawk. Mr. Strahota told friends he was going hunting in possibly the Fox Valley area or somewhere near the Wisconsin/Illinois border...
TOMAHAWK, WI
WBAY Green Bay

First responders frustrated with inattentive drivers causing crashes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Citations and possible criminal charges could be filed against the drivers involved in two crashes that injured a motorcyclist and a Winnebago County Highway Department worker. We know the highway worker is home recovering, while the motorcyclist remains in the hospital. The two were injured...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: US 45 southbound reopened to motorists

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash that occurred on US 45 in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the incident has cleared and all lanes are now open. The incident took just under two hours to clear. NOW:...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Child dies after being hit by vehicle driven by mother in Suamico

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday after being hit by an SUV in Suamico. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was the girl’s mother. At about 7:39 a.m., the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Harbor Winds Drive.
WausauPilot

Traffic stop leads to major drug seizure in Wausau

A Wausau woman arrested after a routine traffic stop had tens of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine in her possession and is now being held on a $50,000 cash bond, according to court documents. Police in the early morning hours of June 4 pulled over a vehicle that did...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Tornado observed in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - All major roads are open through Shawano County despite severe damage reported, especially on the eastern and western edges of the county. The towns of Almon, Angelica, Lessor and Navarino were singled out by the sheriff’s office being impacted the most severely. The National Weather...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy