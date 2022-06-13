ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, IA

Iowa teacher arrested on suspicion of inappropriate contact with students

By Katrina Markel
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
Late Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced in an email that Benjamin J. Work, a teacher in West Harrison Community School District, was arrested for allegedly having "inappropriate contact" with six minor students.

According to the news release from DCI, Work was placed on administrative leave by the school district on April 22, the same day that the Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of alleged inappropriate contact between Work and an underaged student.

DCI says that Work resigned from his position on June 3. On June 10 he was, according to law enforcement, arrested and booked into the Harrison County correctional facility.

Work is charged with:

  • Five counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee (Class D felony).
  • Five counts of lascivious conduct with a minor (serious misdemeanor).
  • Two counts of indecent contact with a child (aggravated misdemeanor).

Note from DCI: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

