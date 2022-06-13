Josh Puckett returns to West Tennessee after two seasons with Shelbyville football

Josh Puckett is headed back to West Tennessee.

Puckett, who led Lake County football to the Class 1A championship in 2019 , spent two seasons at Shelbyville but is headed to Haywood to be an assistant football coach and baseball coach according to the school in a social media post Monday.

A Greenfield and UT Martin graduate, Puckett also coached at Cheatham County and East Robertson before Lake County and Shelbyville.

Shelbyville went 12-10 in two years under Puckett including a 7-3 season in 2020.

Haywood's football team went 13-1 and lost to Tullahoma 44-19 in the state semifinals. The Tomcats' baseball team went 15-12 last season losing in the second round of the District 14-3A Tournament.

