Shelbyville, TN

Josh Puckett returns to West Tennessee after two seasons with Shelbyville football

By Joseph Spears, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago

Josh Puckett is headed back to West Tennessee.

Puckett, who led Lake County football to the Class 1A championship in 2019 , spent two seasons at Shelbyville but is headed to Haywood to be an assistant football coach and baseball coach according to the school in a social media post Monday.

A Greenfield and UT Martin graduate, Puckett also coached at Cheatham County and East Robertson before Lake County and Shelbyville.

Shelbyville went 12-10 in two years under Puckett including a 7-3 season in 2020.

Haywood's football team went 13-1 and lost to Tullahoma 44-19 in the state semifinals. The Tomcats' baseball team went 15-12 last season losing in the second round of the District 14-3A Tournament.

Reach Joe Spears at jspears2@gannett.com or 731-343-4923. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter @joe_spears7.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Josh Puckett returns to West Tennessee after two seasons with Shelbyville football

