Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp in Anniston

June 13, 2022

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston shared about the Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp run through the PARD department. Come train with an NFLsuperstar, Kwon Alexander, on June 25th at the Anniston Youth Sports Complex! This event is Free to any youth who would like to attend on the day of the event (even if online registration appears full)! In addition, there will be free food, drinks, and giveaways for all! So, strap up those shoulder pads, and tighten those gloves for an AllPro experience!

745 Summerall Gate Rd, Anniston, AL 36205June 25, 2022 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

