Anniston, AL

Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp in Anniston

 3 days ago

June 13, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston shared about the Kwon Alexander Free Football Camp run through the PARD department. Come train with an NFLsuperstar, Kwon Alexander, on June 25th at the Anniston Youth Sports Complex! This event is Free to any youth who would like to attend on the day of the event (even if online registration appears full)! In addition, there will be free food, drinks, and giveaways for all! So, strap up those shoulder pads, and tighten those gloves for an AllPro experience!

745 Summerall Gate Rd, Anniston, AL 36205June 25, 2022 | 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

JSU to Host GASP Summer Camps

Jacksonville, AL – June 19th – June 24th will be the dates for GASP- Gamecock Arts Summer Program hosted by Jacksonville State University. If you are looking for a creative summer camp this is the answer! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to join other creative high school students in one of the six summer camp options! This year’s camps include visual Arts, acting, and creative Writing. The 2022 GASP camps will have residential and non- residential options. What is GASP? The Gamecock Arts Summer Program (GASP) is an opportunity for high school students aged 14-18 to experience college-level art and performance activities. This program is geared towards talented students who are serious about furthering their Arts and Humanities Education. The classes and workshops will be taught by faculty and graduate students of the Art & Design, Film & Theatre, Music, and English departments. In addition to participating in workshops, performances, and art shows, the students will also have recreational time on campus, as well as dining at the Jack Hopper Dining Hall or TMB.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

