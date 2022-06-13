ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Seth Trimble, GG Jackson win gold for Team USA

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxQiC_0g9I0Zgz00

Two UNC basketball commits won the gold medal for Team USA’s U18 Men’s National Team in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship.

Team USA defeated Brazil on Sunday night, 102-60, in the championship game. The US went 6-0 in the event.

In the six games, incoming UNC freshman Seth Trimble averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. His best game was 16 points in the semi-finals against Argentina. He also led the tournament in free-throw percentage, going 15-of-18 (83.3%).

In the title game, Trimble had six points, four assists and two steals. He also had this monster dunk.

Trimble is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill this week to join the rest of the freshman class.

For UNC 2023 commit GG Jackson , he missed the final four games after two strong performance to kick things off. He averaged 14 points and eight rebounds in the two appearances.

His best game was in game two, a 20-point and 12-rebound outing against Ecuador.

You can rewatch the championship game, here .

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Winter Olympics Hero Has Reportedly Died At 35

The sports world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. South Korean hockey player Cho Min-ho has passed away. Min-ho passed away after battling cancer. He was just 35 years old. The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Min-ho's passing. His funeral is reportedly scheduled for this Friday. "The Korean ice hockey family...
SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

Another college basketball aircraft carrier game will be played this upcoming season, per a report. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions about playing a neutral-site game on Veteran's Day. If finalized, the game will be played on an aircraft carrier. "NEWS:...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: WNBA Star Sue Bird Announces Decision On Career

For 20 years Sue Bird has been one of the WNBA's biggest stars and an icon of women's basketball. But this season will be her last in the league. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bird announced that she will be retiring after the 2022 WNBA season. She said that she has loved playing in the league and intends to enjoy it just as much as her first season.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

'Dream On' documentary chronicles how the 1996 U.S. women's Olympic team helped launch the WNBA

NEW YORK -- A quarter-century after they helped lead the United States women's basketball team to an Olympic gold rush that continues today, Dawn Staley and Tara VanDerveer sat on a stage and razzed each other about their chess games. In Manhattan to watch the world premiere of the ESPN documentary "Dream On" last week, Staley and VanDerveer saw their past selves come to life on screen and were reminded how high the stakes were heading into the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

2023 4-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard releases finalists, commitment date

Jaxon Howard took to Twitter to announce his Final 4 schools, and when he’ll be committing to one of them. 2 B1G schools made the cut. Howard will be choosing between LSU, Miami, Michigan, and Minnesota on July 1st on CBS Sports HQ and hasn’t set a time yet. He is a 4-star recruit from the class of 2023 per the 247Sports Composite. Howard comes in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds.
FOOTBALL
