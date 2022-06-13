ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Deer Township, PA

Nominate 'Dad' for NCPA's Dad for the Day

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Father's day is just around the corner, and we want to honor a special father who make a difference.

Nominate a worthy dad for his chance to win a round of golf for four at White Deer Golf Club, followed by dinner at Windows on 4th and an overnight stay at the Genetti Hotel and Suites!

PLUS, you’ll earn him a spot in history as the first NorthcentralPa.com Dad of the Day, featured on Facebook!

Tell us all about your nominee: Your own father, a grandfather, uncle, or someone who's been an incredible father figure in your life or to someone you know.

Tell us how he has made an impact on your life, or others lives in the community. We want to know what makes this father outstanding!

Fill out and submit your nomination by June 17, 2022, 12 p.m.. Our staff will select NCPA’s Dad of the Day, announced on Father's Day, June 19!

*We will request a photo of the winning dad to share on social media, so please be ready to submit a photo if your nominee is chosen.

