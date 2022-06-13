ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2016 Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig retires from tennis

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djTZZ_0g9I04ex00
1 of 3

Rio de Janeiro Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 28 via a post on social media Monday.

Puig became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her women’s singles triumph in 2016. She also was the first woman representing her country to earn an Olympic medal of any color.

“After a tough 3 year fight with injuries and 4 surgeries, my body had enough,” Puig wrote Monday. “This decision isn’t an easy one because I would’ve loved to retire on my own terms, but sometimes life has other plans and we have to open new doors that lead to exciting possibilities.”

Puig said she will work for ESPN and will be “exploring consulting roles for young, up and coming tennis players, as well as with programs and academies.”

She leaves the tennis tour with a career record of 303-215, one WTA singles title in addition to her Summer Games victory, a career-best ranking of No. 27 and more than $3.5 million in prize money.

Puig stopped playing in the first set of what would be her final tournament match last month in France against Fiona Ferro. She played in one other official match this season, at the Madrid Open, losing to Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.

Otherwise, Puig had not competed since a first-round loss at the French Open in October 2020.

She announced in June 2021 that she would need to sit out the Tokyo Olympics and the rest of last season after having surgery on her right shoulder. That was her second operation to repair her rotator cuff and biceps tendon.

Puig also had surgery on her right elbow in December 2019.

At the Rio Olympics, Puig was unseeded and ranked 34th, but she capped a run of surprising results by beating three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 in the final. That followed wins against two other major champions, Petra Kvitova and Garbiñe Muguruza. Puig was the first unseeded woman to win the singles title since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988.

Puig’s best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was getting to the fourth round of Wimbledon as a teenager in 2013.

“Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant. It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences I could have ever asked for,” Puig wrote Monday. “But, sometimes, good things come to an end.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 5

Dianne Wolf
3d ago

Hate to see you go. I always liked you and would watch you play. I know there are exciting possibilities in your future and I wish you the best that life offers.

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Expecting His 1st Child With Wife Mery Perello After 17 Years Together

Congratulations to Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello! The tennis superstar, 36, and his gorgeous wife, 33, are reportedly expecting their first baby together, according to Spanish magazine Hola. The adorable couple, who met when they were teenagers and married in 2019, sparked pregnancy rumors after Mery wore loose fitting clothing to her hubby’s Champion’s League final in May and then appeared to have a growing baby bump in snaps taken during a yacht excursion in Majorca last week. Neither Rafael nor Mery have publicly confirmed the news.
TENNIS
TMZ.com

Tennis Star Rafael Nadal's Wife, Mery, Pregnant With First Child

Rafael Nadal is going to be a father -- the tennis icon and his wife, Mery Perello, are expecting their first child together, according to reports. Spanish publication Hola! confirmed the news this week ... after weeks of rumors surrounding the couple. Mery was spotted wearing "loose-fitting" clothing as she...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was interested in me', says ATP player

Novak Djokovic is about to lose the leadership of the ATP ranking again. At the beginning of the year, the Serbian tennis player had to give up number one to Daniil Medvedev. Thanks to the final of the Australian Open, the Russian was able to take first place for the first time in his career.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
GolfWRX

Rickie Fowler gives surprising update amid heavy links to LIV Golf

As players prepared for the third major of the season, fears were that those returning from last week’s inaugural LIV event would attract all the attention. However, there seems to have been some genuine respect shown by those involved with the publicity-seeking rebel tour and the world of golf looks forward to four days of tough competition at Brookline.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams surprises everyone and enters Wimbledon!

The 23-time Major winner Serena Williams will compete at the upcoming Wimbledon. The most accomplished active player decided to change her mind and compete at one of her favorite events after not being on the initial entry list. Serena will play her 20th Wimbledon, seeking the eighth title and an...
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Serena Williams Hints She's Returning to Tennis to Compete in Wimbledon

Serena Williams is getting back to the tennis courts! It's been almost a year since the 40-year-old tennis champion last competed in a major tennis tournament -- she pulled out of 2021's Wimbledon after injuring her right leg during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. The injury followed Williams'...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Espn#Wta#Australian
HOLAUSA

Rafa Nadal and María Perelló are expecting their first child

It all started as a rumor, and after weeks of intense speculation, ¡HOLA! magazine has been able to confirm that Rafael Nadal and María Francisca Perelló are expecting their first child. The alarms went off at the Roland Garros tournament, where Nadal was able to win his 14th...
TENNIS
Fox News

Serena Williams suggests Wimbledon return in cryptic message

Serena Williams appears to be angling for a return. Williams, one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the sport, suggested Tuesday she will return to the court later this month at Wimbledon as she continues her pursuit of the most Grand Slam titles of all time on the women’s side.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Puerto Rico
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
GOLF
The Guardian

Serena Williams granted wildcard into Wimbledon singles draw

Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to the game from a one‑year layoff after she was granted a wildcard into the Wimbledon singles draw. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she announced her return by including a picture of her trainers and ankle braces on grass with her tennis bag in the background. Williams captioned the photo: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro wears LIV Golf jumper in practice round at US Open

Top amateur golfer, turned budding professional James Piot was spotted with a LIV Golf jumper on while practising ahead of the US Open. Courtesy of TheShotgunStart on Twitter, a picture was posted of Piot wearing a black jumper with the white 'L' for LIV Golf on the left breast. Piot...
GOLF
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Big Announcement

Serena Williams is back. The all-time tennis great will make return after receiving a wild-card invitation to Wimbledon. Williams is one of six women given a wild-card spot in the singles draw. "The stage awaits. Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for...
TENNIS
The Spun

Winter Olympics Hero Has Reportedly Died At 35

The sports world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday. South Korean hockey player Cho Min-ho has passed away. Min-ho passed away after battling cancer. He was just 35 years old. The International Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Min-ho's passing. His funeral is reportedly scheduled for this Friday. "The Korean ice hockey family...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

943K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy