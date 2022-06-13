ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tracking the Tropics: Development possible in Caribbean

By Heather Monahan
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center said tropical development is possible this week but it’s likely nothing that will impact the United States.

Forecasters with the NHC said Monday an area of low pressure could become a tropical depression in the coming days. The disturbance is currently over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, off the coast of Central America.

According to a tropical weather outlook from Monday afternoon, some slow development is possible with the area of disturbed weather.

“A tropical depression could form by late this week if the system remains over water,” the outlook said.

The disturbance is expected to move to the northwest, near the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras. Heavy rain is expected in parts of both countries, regardless of whether the system develops, later this week.

The NHC has given the disturbance a low 10 percent chance of formation through the next 48 hours and a medium 40 percent chance through the next five days.

The area of low pressure is currently the only disturbance being monitored by the NHC as we head into the third week of hurricane season. Saharan dust moved into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend , which can help limit tropical activity.

