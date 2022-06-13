Midlands man killed when pickup truck crashes into ditch and flips, SC officials say

A Midlands man was killed in a pickup truck crash over the weekend, South Carolina officials said.

Malcolm “Steve” Millwood was driving a pickup that crashed Friday, according to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece . The 76-year-old Whitmire resident died from blunt force injuries, Kneece said Monday.

At about 12:40 p.m., Millwood drove the 2020 Chevrolet pickup west on U.S. 176 in the Pomaria area , according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Near the intersections with Big Pine Road and St. Philips Church Road, the pickup ran off the left side of U.S. 176, Miller said. The pickup crashed into a ditch and flipped over, according to Miller.

Millwood died at the scene, Miller said.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to Kneece.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about what caused the pickup to veer off the road was not available, but the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Sunday, 437 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,194 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least four people have died in Newberry County crashes in 2022 , DPS reported. Last year, 18 deaths were reported there, and five involved a pedestrian, according to DPS data.