Grafton – Maureen A. Racicot, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 8th. She leaves behind her loving mother Kathleen Murphy Racicot and her 2 devoted sisters Pam Racicot Boden (Michael) and Kathleen Racicot Orell (Edward). She is predeceased by her father Robert E Racicot Sr and her brother Robert E Racicot Jr. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her good friend Meara.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO