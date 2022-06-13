Buc-ee’s, e-scooters on the agenda for Springfield City Council Monday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Monday, June 13, 2022 Springfield City Council meeting will begin with a resolution to honor the life of former Councilman Denny Whayne for his service. Whayne died in June 2022 .

Council members are scheduled to vote on an ordinance that would move the project to build a Buc-ee’s convenience store in Springfield to the next phase. Part of the plan to build the 53,000-square-foot travel center is to establish a Community Improvement District . The CID would be called Cottle’s Range and the money raised from taxes there would help the city reimburse Buc-ee’s for the project.

Members may vote on an ordinance to allow and regulate the use of e-scooters in Springfield at Monday’s meeting. Because e-scooters are not currently available in Springfield, this new ordinance must set up rules about how businesses can operate and the laws riders must follow.

According to the ordinance, several companies have expressed interest in operating e-scooter businesses in Springfield. The city said the devices can add to the quality of life in Springfield and offer an alternate form of transportation. However, the city does acknowledge that e-scooters can become a nuisance or can pose a safety risk. Public Works board members recommend council approve the e-scooter bill.

The June 13 agenda also includes zoning and budget discussions. City council meetings take place every other Monday in Council Chambers in Historic City Hall on Boonville Avenue at 6:30 p.m. You can watch a livestream of the meeting on the City of Springfield’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.