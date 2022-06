There is also a lot of beer news, and so much gets missed every week. Here is your monthly round-up of updates from around the region. The PakTech Recycling Program has been expanding. You can now drop off yours at all four Burgeon Beer locations. Paktechs are the plastic can-holders on your favorite craft four or six packs. I stopped by Burgeon’s Carlsbad location to drop off mine and have an Invitados, which was a really enjoyable amber Mexican lager. Read more about the Brewcycling Collaborative recycling effort in previous Cheers! columns here and here.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO