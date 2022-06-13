Bayside Man Arrested for Two Unprovoked Stabbings on 7 Train

A Bayside man, pictured, has been arrested on attempted murder charges for two unprovoked stabbings on the 7-line last week (Photos: NYPD)

A Bayside man with a long rap sheet has been arrested on attempted murder charges for two unprovoked stabbings on the 7-line last week.

Donny Ubiera, 32, was arrested late Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder for randomly stabbing two men, one on Saturday morning and the other on Friday morning, according to police.

Ubiera, of 202nd Street, allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the neck at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday as the victim was waiting for a Flushing bound 7 train inside the Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station in Jackson Heights. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim, police said, was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical but stable condition. Police recovered a large knife at the scene.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Ubiera allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old man on board a Manhattan-bound 7 train in Long Island City. Police said that Ubiera approached the victim and stabbed him in the face and the hand at around 8:40 a.m. as the train was pulling into the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

He then fled on foot when the train stopped at the station. The victim was transported by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police said that both stabbings were unprovoked.

Ubiera was arrested at around 9 p.m. Saturday. He was also hit with assault and weapons charges.

Ubiera allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old man inside on a Manhattan-bound 7 train as it approached the Queensboro Plaza subway station. The northside entrance of the Queensboro Plaza subway station (L) and a southbound 7 train entering Queensboro Plaza (R) (Photos: Michael Dorgan (L) and Wikipedia (R))

According to police and published reports, Ubiera has a lengthy criminal record, with at least a dozen arrests prior to last week’s alleged stabbings.

In fact, he was arrested in Elmhurst Wednesday at around 4 p.m. after cops responded to a 911 call that there was a man with a knife at 37th Avenue and Warren Street in Jackson Heights. Cops gave chase and arrested Ubiera, according to the NYPD.

Ubiera spent Wednesday night in custody and was released on Thursday, according to reports.

On Jan. 10 he was arrested on robbery charges for stealing beer from a bodega in Elmhurst. During the incident, he allegedly flashed a meat cleaver at an employee who confronted him, according to the New York Daily News.

City Correction Department records show he was released from Rikers Island on May 23.

Ubiera has also served prison stints for attempted drug possession and driving while impaired by drugs.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell commented Sunday on Ubiera’s criminal background and took a swipe at the city’s criminal justice system for letting Ubiera back on the streets despite his history.

“Your police are doing their job. We keep arresting him,” Sewell said.

“His record demonstrates that each time he is involved in unprovoked violence against innocent victims the criminal justice system has him back to the streets and the subways rather than jail or psychiatric treatment.”

“He inevitably targets another victim. This is nothing if not predictable.”