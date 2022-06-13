ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man attacks neighbor with rubber mallet, police say

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he attacked his neighbor earlier this month. Guadalupe Noel Verzoza, 53. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 800 block of Foster Avenue to investigate. At the scene, officers found blood spatter on the floor near where the victim was attacked.

The victim said he was lying on a pallet in the home when Verzoza came inside and attacked him with a rubber mallet. He said he didn’t know why Verzoza had attacked him but thought Verzoza might have been drunk. Officers said the victim had cuts and circular bruises all over his head from the assault.

Police also met with the homeowner who said she saw the attack. She said she knew Verzoza lived in the neighborhood, but she had no idea why he came into the home and attacked the victim.

Investigators could not find Verzoza in the neighborhood following the assault and a warrant was later issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody on June 9; as of Monday morning, Verzoza was still in custody, his bond has been set at $25,000.

