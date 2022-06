Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger launched a travel nurse program June 10 for eligible inpatient registered nurses. The initial launch will focus on Geisinger hospitals with the greatest needs at an inpatient setting, specifically adult medical-surgical and intensive care units. Accepted nurses will complete a 12-week assignment and then can either begin another 12-week assignment or apply for a full-time position with the health system.

DANVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO