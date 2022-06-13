ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Step Back In Time 32nd Annual’s BACK!

By Jerry Puffer
 3 days ago
The 32nd Annual Lewis & Clark Festival's back & set to go full tilt this weekend in Great Falls. Friday evening's the "Intimate Dinner with Thomas Jefferson" will commence at 6,...

KSEN AM 1150

It’s Talk Of The Town In Conrad

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...
CONRAD, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Farm Marketing On The Front

Choteau's Rocky Mountain Front Farmers Market will kick off for the 22 summer season on 4th of July weekend! The marketing FUN begins Saturday, July 2nd, & runs full tilt every Saturday, through the 24th of September. There'll be a cornucopia of delicious fruit, vegetables, breads, crafts & flowers every Saturday between 9, & 1, at the Visitor Information Center.
CHOTEAU, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Mountain Tire closed; new owner for Dahlquist Realtors; Life in Bloom expanding; Craig Taphouse open; GF Clinic testing shuttle service; GF Library hosting online safety event; GFPS giving away books

Mountain Tire in downtown Great Falls at the corner of 1st Avenue South and 4th Street has closed. The owners are retiring after 30 years in business. The shop is closed for all service work. They are open to close out tire sales, equipment, furniture, fixtures and shop supplies sales.
KSEN AM 1150

BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Over in Chester, St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting a Farmers Union FREE camp on Tuesday. There'll be a Veterans Affairs Service Officer visiting with veterans in Shelby & Cut Bank, on Wednesday, & we'll have a blood drive on Thursday, over at the Shelby Civic Center. Come Thursday evening, Whoop-Up Trail Days will kick off with a Calcutta at the Branding Iron in Conrad. Fasten your seatbelts for another big week under our Montana Big Sky...I'm ready for some Whoop-Up rhubarb pie!
SHELBY, MT
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

