Step Back In Time 32nd Annual’s BACK!

Conrad's "All Around Town" rummage sales, close to 40 sales in & around Conrad Town, will be going FULL TILT this Friday & Saturday. Don't worry about a thing...the list of all the sale sites will be available at Closet Consignment Boutique tomorrow (Friday) between 10, & 5:30. Several of the sales will begin tomorrow, ALL sales will run on Saturday, from 8, to 4, & there'll even be a select few sales on Sunday. You can call Closet Consignment Boutique with any questions at 278 5343. We may be on dry land here in our Golden Triangle, but let's go "Saleing,"yard saleing this weekend in & around Conrad...

CONRAD, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO