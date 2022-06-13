ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis police investigate city’s 41 murder of the year

By Paul Jurgens
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s 41st homicide of the year after a man...

KARE 11

'Suspicious death' investigated after body found in Minneapolis apartment

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is in custody in connection with what Minneapolis police are calling a suspicious death that was discovered after a fire alarm was activated. Police say the body of 67-year-old Duane Kevin Brown was discovered last Sunday inside an apartment at 1707 3rd Ave. S. Firefighters responding to a fire alarm at that address did not locate a fire but found Brown dead from undisclosed injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man charged in bar fight that ended in deadly shooting in Uptown

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is now facing a murder charge for a bar fight that ended in a deadly shooting outside a parking ramp in Minneapolis. Leontawan Holt, age 24, is now charged with murder for the deadly shooting shortly before midnight on April 23 in Uptown near Lagoon Avenue and Girard Avenue South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man charged in brutal murder in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County prosecutors say a 55-year-old man beat and stabbed another man to death at a south Minneapolis apartment building on Sunday. Charles Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Wednesday. On Sunday, Minneapolis firefighters responded to a fire alarm call at 1700 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
EDINA, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Man found guilty in 2018 Detroit Lakes fire

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A jury has convicted an Elk River, Minnesota man of first-degree arson for a Sept. 2018 fire at The Refuge Christian Outreach Center in Detroit Lakes. Gary Bogatz was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. According to the complaint, investigators matched...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
uktimenews.com

Death of 3-year-old sparks urgent calls for pedestrian safety

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Public safety officials are urging drivers and pedestrians to be more aware of each other after a 3-year-old girl was struck and killed near the Roseville-St. Border Paul. According to Roseville police, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KIMT

Man arrested for continual, credible threats toward RPD officers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man who continually made what authorities said were “credible threats” is in custody after threatening officers and their families. Police said it began in April when an officer arrested someone for domestic assault and two days later had another encounter due to a protection violation.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Investigate City’s 20th Homicide Of 2022

Originally published June 13. Updated with the name of the victim. ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say a man was stabbed to death Monday evening in the North End neighborhood — the city’s 20th homicide of 2022. (credit: CBS) Officers were called at about 5:30 p.m. to the area of Winnipeg Avenue and Rice Street on a reported assault, and arrived to find the victim “suffering from a fatal wound.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him Tuesday as 41-year-old Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis. Police don’t think this was a random attack. No one is in custody. Anyone with information on this homicide is urged to call 651-266-5650.
Bring Me The News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night. The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.
ROSEVILLE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Woman fatally shot inside parked camper in north Minneapolis

Gunfire from a vehicle hit and killed a woman inside a parked recreational vehicle Tuesday morning on a north Minneapolis residential street, authorities said. A man also in the pickup-style camper was not wounded, and police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for the gunfire about 9:50 a.m. on Girard Avenue N. just north of Plymouth Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt after dumpster fire spreads to Brooklyn Center apartment building

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – One person is in critical condition after a dumpster fire spread to a Brooklyn Center apartment building Thursday afternoon.City fire officials say crews were called to the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived to find a dumpster outside of the building fully engulfed.Several departments were called in to assist BCFD firefighters, and residents were evacuated. Officials say at least two people were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries.One family was displaced by the fire, and is being helped by the American Red Cross.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman killed inside RV in north Minneapolis

A woman was fatally shot while inside an RV in north Minneapolis Tuesday morning. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, this is the city's 42nd death reported as a homicide this year. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. on the 1300 block of Girard Avenue North. Officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Charged In Gang-Related Double Homicide In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people have been charged in connection with a double homicide in Minneapolis that authorities say was gang-related. Court documents show Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson is charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons charge. Lerita Rayford, the alleged getaway driver, faces a charge of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. A third suspect has yet to be identified or charged. Deijuan McCaleb-Robinson and Lerita Rayford (credit: Hennepin County) The fatal shootings occurred on May 14 near Broadway and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as Deion Robinson, 51, and Kayvon Williams, 21. According to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Suspect Arrested After Running Across I-94 in Maple Grove

A suspect trying to escape arrest caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Maple Grove. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the incident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 7:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Maple Grove Parkway. A trooper suspected the driver...
MAPLE GROVE, MN

