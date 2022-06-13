ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Vulcan Park gathering commitments for specialty license plate honoring Birmingham statue

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fpNL_0g9HxdHI00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Vulcan Park and Museum is working to make a “Stand with Vulcan” license plate a reality by gathering pre-commitments to the cause.

According to the group, a minimum requirement of 1,000 commitments must be met by June 30 in order for Alabama to produce the tag. Those interested in making a free pre-commitment to getting the tag can do so by clicking here .

If at least 1,000 pre-commitments are met before June 30, license plates will be made available for order through the license plate issuing official’s offices and a pre-commitment redemption voucher will be emailed to applicants who have completed the form and paid the $50 fee.

Vulcan is a staple of Birmingham’s history and is the largest cast-iron statue in the world. It was first built in 1904 and displayed later that year at the World’s Fair in St. Louis. It stood on the Alabama State Fairgrounds until 1936, when it was placed atop Red Mountain, where it has remained ever since.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrates 50 years in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center recently celebrated 50 years of research and innovation in the Birmingham community. During a special ceremony Wednesday, several guest speakers took turns sharing the growth of the center and how the center has helped improve cancer prevention efforts, as well as cure some cancers. “We cure […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Sherry Williams asked the Birmingham Public Library for more romance novels. These authors stepped up.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday morning, Sherry Williams had a huge smile on her face. Just two days earlier, she had attended a Birmingham Public Library board meeting, requesting that BPL add Scottish and Viking-themed historical romances to its collection, even providing the library’s executive director a list of authors that could fill the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#License Plates#Vulcan Park And Museum#Nexstar Media Inc#Cbs
wbrc.com

Trouble moving a plane to Southern Museum of Flight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tough job in the scorching sun Tuesday in Birmingham, as a crew moved a small plane from Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport to Southern Museum of Flight. A museum spokesperson said they were moving a Cessna plane from the airport to the museum to be on display,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

University Of Alabama, City Of Tuscaloosa Come To Agreement

The University of Alabama and city of Tuscaloosa have settled a dispute regarding an alcohol service fee. Per Tuscaloosa Thread's Stephen Dethrage, city council had instituted a surcharge -- up to $3 per ticket for events with over 50,000 attendees --for venues that made alcohol available. That halted the school's plans to begin serving alcohol at Coleman Coliseum.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham mail carrier attacked by pit bulls on delivery route

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham mail carrier is recovering after she says she was attacked by two pit bulls while delivering mail at a home in the Central Park neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. Tamika Richardson lives in that community on Avenue S. and was working from home and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KMOV

Police say 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, two of whom have died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church. The suspect is in custody, according to officers. In a news conference, police said two people died in the shooting. Another...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CNHI

Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
thisisalabama.org

Serving Alabama barbecue from the pit to the plate for 65 years

I’m honored to carry on the family tradition at Bob Sykes Bar B Q located in Bessemer, Alabama which my parents, Bob and Maxine Sykes, founded in 1957. Barbecue and serving others are in the Sykes family blood. I grew up in my family barbecue restaurant. By the time I was 8 years old I was taking food orders, helping in the kitchen and working the barbecue pits by the time I was 12.
BESSEMER, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

City approves agreement with Birmingham for The World Games

With the upcoming World Games set to encompass the Birmingham area next month, the city of Homewood approved an agreement with the city of Birmingham to help Homewood’s northern neighbor during the event. Homewood will provide police officers and other resources as needed during The World Games, which are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy