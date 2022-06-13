ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brit Hume on Jan. 6 hearings: A ‘televised press release with soundbites’

By Fox News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News senior political analyst Brit Hume told "America’s Newsroom" on Monday that the Jan. 6 committee hearing is merely a "televised press release with soundbites." BILL STEPIEN SKIPS TESTIMONY BEFORE JANUARY 6 COMMITTEE, CITES 'FAMILY EMERGENCY'. BRIT...

Gary Solberg
3d ago

No one cares about this. Isn't there news on any of these "news" networks?

Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
The Independent

Don Jr seems to goad Jan 6 committee into recommending charges against his father in odd tweet

Donald Trump Jr appeared to goad the January 6 committee into recommending charges for his father in an odd tweet. On Monday night, Mr Trump Jr responded to a tweet by Punchbowl News reporter John Bresnahan, who wrote that panel chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said that the January 6 select committee “will NOT make any criminal referral to the Justice Department on Trump or anyone else”. “That’s not our job. Our job is to look at January 6. What caused it and make recommendations after that … We don’t have the authority,” Mr Thompson said. The chairman...
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
