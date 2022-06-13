ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana man arrested for possession of illegal drugs, released the same day

By Michaela Romero
 3 days ago

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Officer Facebook page, 22-year-old Kelvin Jewel Thomas was arrested on June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy.

3d ago

How hard is it to report the story ? Thomas was booked into the jail on charges of three counts of possession of illegal drugs, no driver’s license, and contempt of court.He was released from jail the same day after posting bond according to WPSO.

