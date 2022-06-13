ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Man arrested in Olympia after reports of car damage at a local church on Saturday

By Ty Vinson
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

Olympia police arrested a man who witnesses reported was screaming and kicking cars in the Saint Michael Parish parking lot.

Several people called the police on Saturday afternoon, reporting that the man was damaging cars in the lot after being removed from the church.

Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said police were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. June 11 to the church, where a man was reportedly in the parking lot shirtless, screaming and kicking cars. At least eight cars were damaged.

When officers arrived, the man had already left on foot. Police caught up to the man, who Lower said may have been suffering a mental health episode.

The man was arrested and booked into OPD jail.

Comments / 4

 

