ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arab, AL

CAPTURED: Man wanted for attempted murder in Arab found

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYPtQ_0g9HwQDa00

ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — A man authorities had been searching for since last week on attempted murder charges in Arab has been found and arrested, authorities confirmed.

Arab Police Chief Shane Washburn confirmed Sherman Nicholas Pierce was arrested around 10 a.m. on Monday. The FBI, U.S. Marshals, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Guntersville Police assisted. A Facebook post from Arab Police said all the agencies got in touch with Pierce and he told them where he was. He was subsequently arrested at a home on Fry Gap Road.

Lexington man among masked group arrested at Idaho pride parade

39-year-old Pierce was accused of shooting at authorities after leading them on a pursuit in the area of Guntersville Road just after midnight on Thursday. Arab Police Officers chased Pierce onto Warrenton Road, then onto Point of Pines near Guntersville Lake.

Sherman Nicholas Pierce (Arab Police Dept.)

According to Washburn, the vehicle drove off the road, which is when Pierce got out of the vehicle, shot at officers and ran into a nearby woodline.

Washburn says one of the mirrors on a patrol vehicle was hit, but no officers were injured.

1 killed in Madison apartment fire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RuNUc_0g9HwQDa00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkq4s_0g9HwQDa00
Photos courtesy of the Arab Police Department

K9 units were able to track Pierce to a nearby area of the water, where his scent was lost. Authorities continued the search over the course of the weekend.

Washburn says they were able to gain enough evidence to charge Pierce with attempted murder and continued their search with a felony warrant on the man. Additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Altoona man arrested on drug-related charges

ALTOONA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other various agencies on June 14. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.
ALTOONA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arab, AL
City
Lexington, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Arab, AL
Crime & Safety
CNHI

Arrest reports June 16

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Wednesday. • Sabrinah Breslow, 12000 block Juniors Drive, Madison, driving while license suspended/revoked. • Amanda Brooks, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree promote prison contraband-other. • Randall Brown Jr., 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, possession of controlled substance. • Ted...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The crime of the week happens in a homeowner’s driveway on Conger Road in Huntsville. This guy is caught on a surveillance camera lifting the car’s door handle which was unlocked. He then rummages through the console and glove box. Police believe he may...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Two Elora Residents Facing Several Charges in Franklin County

On Tuesday June 14th, 2022, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Road area of Franklin County. Upon arrival in the area, deputies made contact with the vehicle described in the compliant and initiated a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, authorities discovered items in the vehicle related to various theft reports spanning across three counties. Deputies and investigators then processed the scene and collected the located evidence.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Dept#Violent Crime#Fbi#U S Marshals#Guntersville Police#Arab Police#Point Of Pines#Att
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Two people were killed and a third was injured when a gunman opened fire inside a church near Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, police said. A suspect in the evening shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills is in custody, police said. "From what we've gathered from the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Woman arrested for death of 16-year-old

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a woman for the death of a 16-year-old on June 1. Lisa Mayhall, 18, was taken into custody on June 2 for the shooting of a 16-year-old minor. She was initially charged with second-degree assault, but when...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local man arrested following DV incident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of domestic violence in the Valley Grove community on Saturday, June 11.  Upon arrival, deputies determined that Austin Kane Yates, 24, of Cullman had pointed a gun at the victim during an altercation. He had then left the scene in his vehicle, crashing his car into the victim’s vehicle.  Yates was located in the vicinity a short time later. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.  He was placed under arrest and charged with: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence/menacing and domestic violence/criminal mischief. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

2 dead in Morgan County shooting, sheriff says

Updated at 1:04 p.m.: The Morgan County sheriff’s office have identified the two people who died in gun-related incidents Tuesday. The victim was Henry (Hank) Laverne Schoonmaker, 43, of Hartselle. The suspect who the sheriff’s office said killed himself after a multi-agency police pursuit, was Carl Orbin English, 43, of Somerville.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy