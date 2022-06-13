ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers preseason opener to air on NFL Network

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
Two of the 49ers’ three preseason games will be accessible, live to a nationwide audience. The NFL on Monday announced San Francisco’s preseason opener at Levi’s Stadium against the Green Bay Packers on August 12 will air live at 5:30pm Pacific Time on NFL Network. It’s one of 22 preseason bouts that will air there.

San Francisco will also play the Texans in their preseason finale on Amazon Prime.

Any Packers-49ers matchup will draw some extra eyeballs, so it’s not a huge surprise the NFL jumped on the chance to get this one on its airwaves.

For the 49ers it’ll presumably be Trey Lance’s first game as the full-time starter, and he may get some extra run due to his lack of in-game experience. Preseason reps are a tune-up for seasoned starters. They’ll be invaluable for Lance and a new-look offensive line.

For Green Bay the preseason opener will mark their first game since trading star wide receiver Davante Adams.

The 49ers and Packers last played in the divisional playoffs in January, with San Francisco escaping Green Bay with a 10-7 win.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson already raving about Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum

The Baltimore Ravens earned immediate praise after selecting Iowa Hawkeyes center Tyler Linderbaum with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter and Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski both gave the Ravens’ pick a grade of “A+.” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson and FOX Sports’ Rob Rang each awarded the Linderbaum pick a grade of “A,” while The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia assessed the selection as an “A-.” Ultimately, though, the most important piece of the puzzle is how the Ravens view the addition of Linderbaum. The early returns on that front have been incredibly positive. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley touched in...
IOWA CITY, IA
