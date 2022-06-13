ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Parks and Recreation opens renovated and improved Westcrest Off-Leash Area

By OConnoK
 3 days ago

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce the Westcrest Off-Leash Area(OLA) project is substantially complete and the OLA will be open to the public by the end of day, June 10. Westcrest Park is located in southwest Seattle at 9000 8th Ave SW, 98106 and provides a large OLA for West Seattle.

Funding for the project was provided by the Seattle Park District Major Maintenance and Asset Management Fund. Thank you for your patience as we completed this project. Below are the improvements for the park:

  • Improved conveyance of water run-off and reduced potential for erosion in sloped areas by installation of rock-lined/grass swales, concrete runnel, HDPE piping, and outfalls.
  • Relocated water discharge points from the top of the slopes to bottom of the slopes for full dispersion in the forest.
  • Constructed sediment traps to reduce transport of surfacing materials and improve water quality.
  • Restricted dog and pedestrian access in sloped and drainage areas with fencing to reduce erosion, and allow re-establishment of ground cover and protect drainage infrastructures.
  • Regraded major use areas by flattening and terracing to reduce runoff velocities and decrease the potential for erosion and sediment transport.
  • Stabilized the dog play area surfaces with a well-draining mineral aggregate.
  • Provided accessibility improvements in the north parking lot by providing accessible van parking stall and parking aisle, accessible double gates enclosure, and accessible pathway to picnic table.

There are a few work items that will be completed after reopening due to shipment delays and construction sequence:

  • Installation of (1) new accessible picnic table. The contractor will close off individual areas to install the benches once they arrive.
  • Restoration of the temporary off-leash area near p-patch. Fencing around this area will stay up for the contractor to restore this area with soil amendment, hydroseed and allow for lawn establishment.

We have also kept temporary fencing around two newly seeded lawn areas in the main off-leash area for lawn establishment. Fencing will be taken down once the lawn has established vigorous growth.

For more information, please visit https://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/projects/westcrest-park-drainage-improvements. If you have questions about the project please contact the project manager, Janice Liang at Janice.Liang@seattle.gov. Thank you to HPAC for their partnership and the Citizens for Off Leash Areas (COLA) for their ongoing stewardship of this park. To learn more about HPAC visit https://hpacinfo.wordpress.com/ and to learn more about COLA visit http://www.seattlecola.org.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

