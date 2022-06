Tesco bosses have warned they are seeing “early indications of changing customer behaviour” due to pressure on households from soaring inflation.Ken Murphy, chief executive of the business, highlighted “unprecedented increases” in the cost of living for customers as he committed to further improving value for money.It came as the UK’s biggest supermarket chain revealed that it continued to grow sales over the past quarter despite pressure on spending and tough comparisons against lockdown-boosted sales over the same period last year.Tesco said that like-for-like group sales increased by 2% to £13.6 billion over the 13 weeks to March 28, compared with...

