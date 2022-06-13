UPDATE: Portage Road total closures in Kalamazoo extended through Friday, June 17

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – As part of the Lovers Lane reconstruction project from East Milham Avenue to East Kilgore Road, a traffic shift on Lovers Lane between I-94 and East Kilgore Road begins Friday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. One lane will be open in each direction. At...
Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
I love it when people ask questions like this on social media. On Kalamazoo's Reddit page, u/KalamazooGuy269 asked the very vital question,. Hey Kalamazoo... Where do you set your thermostat? Now that we are facing some serious heat, I was just curious as to where you put your thermostat during these hot days, provided you have central air. Don't lie, tell the truth. Right now I set mine at 79 degrees.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-96 near Marne late Thursday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near mile marker 21 in the westbound lanes. We’re told the driver of a semitruck was adjusting the radio when traffic...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — When brothers Temo and Artemio Perez opened D’Nicio’s Parlour in 2007 west of Kalamazoo, they knew they were taking a gamble. “The economy was bad in 2007,” Temo Perez said. “A lot of people said, ‘don’t do it’ because of the economy. Everything in life is just a gamble, though. You just have to try and find out what works.”
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was injured in a crash involving a semi-truck and a camper trailer that closed westbound I-96 Thursday. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. A semi-truck was traveling westbound when the driver adjusted his radio. Police say the distraction caused him to not see congested traffic in front of him.
Hundreds of residents of a township near the Grand Rapids airport could be connected to the city of Grand Rapids drinking water system soon. That's after regulators detected levels of PFAS above the state's Maximum Level of Concern in dozens of private wells. Benjamin Swayze is Cascade Charter Township manager.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — People are scrambling to save artifacts at the Van Buren County Historical Museum near Hartford after the building lost a large portion of its roof during Monday's storms. The storms completely tore off the roof over the front part of the building, exposing wooden...
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A truck ran a red light, colliding with a sedan before crashing into a utility pole and knocking out power Tuesday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Behind the wheel of a silver Ford pickup, a 52-year-old Grandville man ran a red light southbound...
PAW PAW, Mich. — The estimate reads $58,230. It's the fix Yvonne Palmer has needed ever since the sewer lateral collapsed at her Paw Paw home in May 2021, but it's not the price she expected to pay. “I was blown away with the price, literally,” said Yvonne Porter....
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A west Michigan woman is struggling to get answers after the Meijer on 28th Street in Cascade Township charged her 23 times for a planter. Casey DeBruyn used the credit option on her Chase debit card for the $68 purchase and has so far only been refunded for three of the charges.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews battled fires at two Kent County homes early Thursday morning. The homes are on 14 Mile Road NE near Lappley Avenue in Oakfield Township. Police say they believe the overnight storms may have knocked down a power line and sparked fires at the homes.
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - No one was hurt when a small plane crashed Tuesday in Eaton Rapids Township. Police said the plane crashed near Smith Road and Columbia Highway while taking off from Skyway Estates Airport just before 6:10 p.m. Photos showed the airplane in a tree. Two...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Humane Society (KHS) says area residents are having difficulty feeding their pets. KHS says the number of pet owners relying on the Emergency Pet Food Bank has risen by 55% since late February. “People are coming to the food bank, some in tears, struggling...
