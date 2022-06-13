ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

APD: Man found dead in southeast Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cLCcA_0g9Hvef500

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after they received a call Monday morning about a body found at the 2100 block of Coal Pl. S.E. When officers arrived on scene they found a man laying on the corner of Buena Vista and Coal, he was declared dead on scene.

APD arrest woman accused of fatal weekend stabbing

APD says neighbors heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Monday morning. They say they are working to determine if the death is connected to the shots fired. The victim has not been identified. APD is asking anyone that may have information on the incident to contact them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Woman trashes west side Sonic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is in custody after authorities say she trashed a fast food restaurant. Deputies were flagged down Thursday morning at the Sonic near Central and Coors by employees. They say the woman, now identified as Loyola Volpert, used a brick and a trash can to break in. Surveillance video showed her […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP identifies man killed in crash with Alamogordo police officer

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police say 77-year-old James Stone died following a crash with an Alamogordo police SUV in Alamogordo Wednesday. According to investigators, Stone pulled out of a driveway in front of the officer and got t-boned by the officer’s SUV. Stone died at the hospital. The officer and a dispatcher in the car […]
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in multiple auto parts store robberies arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, detectives with the Albuquerque police arrested a bank robbery suspect they say is involved in as many as 20 robberies since April. The robberies happened at Auto Zone and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores throughout the city. An APD press release states Eric Ray Herrera was taken into custody Thursday, June […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque#Violent Crime#Krqe#Buena Vista#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
cibolacitizen.com

CCSO Stops ABQ Bank Robber

LAGUNA, N.M. – Laguna Police Department attempted to stop an erratic driver on Interstate 40. The driver was reportedly causing near-accidents when LPD caught up with him. LPD initiated a traffic stop in the early afternoon on June 14, but instead of lawfully pulling off to the side of the road, the driver sped off. Acoma Police Department, New Mexico State Police and the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office assisted LPD with catching the offender.
LAGUNA, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man dead after Coronado Park shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead. Officials say Albuquerque Fire Rescue was contacted around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday morning about a man who was down and out at Coronado Park. Police say AFR went to check on the man and discovered he had suffered from a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrests man accused of hitting officer at school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was called to Truman Middle School Tuesday because a man, later identified as Joe Garcia, refused to leave. When asked to leave by staff, police say he threatened to beat them up. The officer dispatched to the school says he also asked Garcia to leave. The officer says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

I-25 open after crash on northbound I-25 at Lead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes are back open after being closed at northbound I-25 and Lead due to an accident according to NMRoads. KRQE News 13 crews reported seeing a cement truck that had rolled onto its side. There is no other information at this time on if there are any injuries or other vehicles […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder at northeast Albuquerque apartment arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused in a murder at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has been arrested. The Albuquerque Police Department says Christopher Wade was arrested late Sunday following a tip from the public. According witnesses, neighbors heard Wade fighting in his apartment and when they went to check; they say Wade and Dustin […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI, APD searching for 2 bank robbery suspects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police and the FBI are seeking information related to a June 14 bank robbery. They say a man entered the Western Commerce Bank at 1910 Wyoming Blvd. NE around 3:30 p.m. A press release states the suspect then lifted his shirt to show a bank teller a handgun and demanded money. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Uptown gallery suffers $100,000 worth of damages in recent theft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Uptown's Wright's Gallery carries authentic Native American art and goods. Despite having security in place, they have had 2 major break-ins since the start of the pandemic. Most recently, men broke into the gallery around 4 AM, stealing one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry, a rug worth nearly...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Baseball tournament shooting, APD response times, Dry and hot, Midnight fire, Linear particle accelerator

Tuesday’s Top Stories VIDEO: People try to shoplift from Target before taking BCSO on chase Students concerned about safety after shots fired at Lobo Village party Teresa Tapia to honor 10-year passing of world champion husband with boxing event Wall Street is officially in a bear market; here’s what that means Suspect accused of stealing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three new speed cameras installed along Albuquerque streets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque revealed Tuesday that three more speed cameras are up and running. They have also already caught thousands of drivers going over the speed limit. The three cameras were placed on along Lead, Coal and Unser on Friday. “We’re continuing to expand this program into places where we know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

AFR rescue two dogs while extinguishing house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called out to the 8000 block of Tina Dr. NE around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Crews arrived to a residential fire with smoke and flames coming from the garage of the house. AFR says crews were able to contain the fire to the garage and keep it from […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy