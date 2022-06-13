ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Target Shooter, 73, Accidentally Wounds Himself At Passaic County Gun Range

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A 73-year-old man accidentally clipped the tip of his index finger at a Passaic County gun range over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers who responded to Gun For Hire at the Woodland Park Range on McBride Avenue around noon Sunday tended to the victim before EMS arrived, Police Chief John Uzzalino said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

As often happens, scanner listeners mistakenly shared word of the incident as a shooting at McBride and Lackawanna avenues instead of what it was.The chief thanked everyone for their concern.

Comments / 1

Related
theobserver.com

BLOTTER — KPD: Officers Tom Collins and John Donovan arrest woman allegedly who punched her guy

Officers Tom Collins and John Donovan were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a private home. Upon arrival, the officers met a 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend. Neither party disputed the claim that the girlfriend punched the now-bandaged boyfriend in the nose during an argument. The boyfriend sustained a small cut to the base of his nose.
KEARNY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Gun For Hire#Ems#St Joseph#University Medical Center
Daily Voice

1 Hospitalized, Pair Charged Following Fight At Warren County QuickChek: Police

One person was hospitalized and both were charged following a fight that broke out at a Warren County QuickChek, authorities confirmed. Officers responding to the dispute at the Mountain Avenue store in Hackettstown found Eric Boe, 55, of Great Meadows, sitting on the ground and bleeding from his face as William Diaz-Santiago, 35, was holding him down around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, June 13, local police said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Teens Struck By Hit-Run Driver In Bridgeport

Two Fairfield County teens on a scooter received serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run pickup truck driver. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 on Kossuth Street. An investigation into the crash found that a man driving a pickup truck struck the...
bulletin-news.com

Fatal Car Crash In Essex County Claims Woman’s Life

Police are investigating a tragic vehicle accident that occurred in Fairfield on Tuesday, according to officials. According to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairfield Police Department, no one has been charged in connection with the collision. The following is a statement from prosecutors...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thousands In Versace Designer Sunglasses Snatched From Mercer County LensCrafters, Police Say

Thousands of dollars’ worth of Versace designer sunglasses were snatched from a LensCrafters store in Mercer County, say authorities who are seeking clues on the culprit. A man with a thin build stole six pairs of the designer glasses from the location on Route 1 in Princeton before running out of the store just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, West Windsor Township Police said in a release on Wednesday, June 15.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Handcuffed Fugitive Who Jumped Into Passaic River Was Wanted Out Of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts

A suspect who nearly drowned after jumping into the Passaic River while handcuffed was wanted in both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, authorities said. Juan Castano, 29, of New York was a passenger in a car driven by a Paterson resident that Hawthorne police stopped in response to a call late Tuesday afternoon of two suspicious-looking men peering over the barbed wire fence of the Citywide Towing impound lot in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
294K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy