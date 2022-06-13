Liz Cheney: Trump Claiming Election Fraud Was Brainchild of 'Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani'
VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani was...www.thebiglead.com
VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani was...www.thebiglead.com
Trump never helped her father. He was out of politics before Trump ever got in. Trump hated George Bush. Who do you think was his vice-president.
Oh great, trump has a patsy scapegoat, he THINKS. trump is still responsible regardless of how he twists the "stolen election" narative. trump is the gatekeeper of his own madness.
They cheated that's why they are fighting so hard and kicked offf the only 2 Republicans on the investigation. The truth would have surfaced. It will come out in November 2022
The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.https://www.thebiglead.com/
Comments / 74