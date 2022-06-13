ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Liz Cheney: Trump Claiming Election Fraud Was Brainchild of 'Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani'

By Stephen Douglas
 3 days ago
VIDEO: Rudy Giuliani was...

Comments

The Natural
3d ago

Trump never helped her father. He was out of politics before Trump ever got in. Trump hated George Bush. Who do you think was his vice-president.

Reply(1)
11
karen O
3d ago

Oh great, trump has a patsy scapegoat, he THINKS. trump is still responsible regardless of how he twists the "stolen election" narative. trump is the gatekeeper of his own madness.

Reply(5)
20
Cheryl Sedlak-Miller
3d ago

They cheated that's why they are fighting so hard and kicked offf the only 2 Republicans on the investigation. The truth would have surfaced. It will come out in November 2022

Reply(9)
15
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

