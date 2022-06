TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Launch Terre Haute hosted its ‘Pitch Black’ competition at its headquarters on Thursday. The goal of ‘Pitch Black’ is to shine a light on black entrepreneurs. Several business pitches were made by potential entrepreneurs in front of a panel of local business owners. Those owners then deliberated and would select a winner who would receive $2,000 and other services from Launch Terre Haute.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO