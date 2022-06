ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died, according to HCSO. The deputy has been identified as Sgt. Sean M. Free. Although it was initially reported on social media and by local media outlets that the deputy died of a heat stroke, HCSO says that the cause of death has not been determined yet by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO