Pelham, AL

Oak Mountain State Park preparing for World Games 2022 events

By Michael Clark
 3 days ago

PELHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Oak Mountain State Park is gearing up to host several events for The World Games 2022 in July.

Crews have been working to spruce up the property for months and now they’re completing finishing touches.

“It is right around the corner. It seems like we’re just hurdling towards the end,” said Anna Jones, Oak Mountain State Park Event Coordinator.

Jones said she is communication with someone from the World Games every day. The park will host a handful of water sporting events and also orienteering.

“We’re actually hosting a couple of different competitions, so we are going to have orienteering – that middle distance. We’re going to have wakeboarding, water skiing and then the canoe marathon,” said Jones.

Buoys are already out on Double Oak Lake where some of the planet’s best wakeboarders and water skiers will be competing this summer.

World Games now offering day passes

Spectators will be able to watch the action.

“During the skiing and wakeboarding, we are actually going to have a portion, like the beach is going to be open. We’re going to have a little area where they can get in the water and they can swim, so it is going to be very interactive, and you are right up next to these athletes,” said Jones.

Jones explained the orienteering event will involve the use of a compass and pacing, but athletes will also incorporate cross-country racing skills into the event.

The canoe marathon will also be held on Double Oak Lake.

“They’re just going to kind of canoe and race back and fourth, they have to do a porting section so they have to like lift the canoe, come out of the water, carry it a certain way, then get back in and continue racing,” said Jones.

To prepare for visitors, the park has been repainting, pressure-washing, and finishing new bathhouses near the beach.

A World Games mural is also in place by the terrace fountain.

With intense security for The World Games 2022, visitors will be limited.

“For the world games specifically, they are only going to sell 2,000 tickets per day per competition so we are looking at a 2,000 max here,” said Jones.

Jones said the terrace area will be closed to members of the public who do not have an event ticket, but the rest of the park will be open.

The park is almost ready to shine on the world stage.

“We are proud to be in Alabama. We are proud to be an Alabama State Park and we are really really taking this opportunity seriously to showcase to the world what exactly the beauty of Alabama is,” said Jones.

While a new roundabout on State Park Road is complete, there is still construction ongoing to widen and improve the road. It is expected to be completed before the events this summer.

CBS 42

CBS 42

