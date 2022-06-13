ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Increasing Mental Health Workforce

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Illinois is working to increase the mental health workforce in the state. Governor Pritzker signed a bill aimed...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Illinois HFS Urges Medicaid Customers to Update Their Addresses

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is urging people who use Medicaid to update their addresses to avoid losing their health insurance at the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The PHE is currently set to expire in October. At that time, Medicaid customers will have...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IDPH Teams Up with ICAAP to Educate Pediatricians and Public on Vaccines for Children Under 5 Ahead of CDC Approval

SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- As pediatric vaccines have cleared the FDA’s first regulatory hurdle and are expected to be recommended by the CDC later this week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today that it is supporting the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (ICAAP) effort to carry out a robust COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children from six months to four years old. Public health officials have been laying the groundwork for the effort in anticipation of the authorization for vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois Department Of Public Health To Offer Free CovidSHIELD Tests For Illinois Public Schools

Federally funded effort aims to control virus spread in schools. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced a renewed agreement with SHIELD Illinois that offers every public school outside of Chicago the opportunity to use the University of Illinois System’s innovative, saliva-based COVID-19 testing platform at no cost for the 2022-23 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

IDPH Advises Public To Avoid Tick Bites As Summer Season Gets Underway

With the Summer Season getting into full swing, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding all Illinoisans to take precautions against tick bites to prevent contracting illnesses such as Lyme disease, spotted fever group rickettsiosis, tularemia, ehrlichiosis, and babesiosis. To avoid tick bites, people should conduct a thorough...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
Effingham Radio

COVID Cases Declining In Illinois

COVID-19 cases are going down in Illinois. Health officials say the state is averaging just under four-thousand cases per day over the last week. This is first time the state has reported an average below four-thousand since May 3rd. The number of daily cases has dropped nearly 21-percent in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois’ Invest In Kids School Choice Program Enhanced Under New Law

Some of Illinois’ public schools are not performing well, but the state does have a program in place that gives some families a choice. The latest Illinois public schools report card data reviewed by Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski shows many schools get high marks from the state education board and graduation rates are up but …
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Caterpillar Moving Global HQ Out Of Illinois

Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters out of Illinois. The construction machinery and equipment company announced it is relocating its headquarters from Deerfield to an existing office in Irving, Texas. The company says the move supports its strategy for profitable growth. The transition will begin this year. The announcement comes...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Mental Health Services#Behavioral Health
Effingham Radio

FLASH FLOOD WARNING- JUNE 17TH

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Heat Wave Continues In Illinois

The heat wave in Illinois isn’t over The National Weather Service says temps will be in the 90s today with heat index values in the triple digits. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect throughout the state until tonight. Residents should take extra precautions if they are going to...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across our listening area this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, storms are expected to develop this evening and will move across Illinois this evening and into the overnight. Some storms could be severe. The National Weather Service has...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

American Legion Posts Conducted Flag Disposal Ceremony

As per item Section 176 (k) of the United States Flag Code, “the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”. On Tuesday, June 14, Flag Day, members of two...
STRASBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy