Brazil Rotary to celebrate 87th annual 4th of July festival

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Brazil Rotary Club has announced its plans for the 87th annual 4th of July celebration at Forest Park.

One of the largest celebrations in the area, if not the state, the Brazil Rotary Club says they have plenty of entertaining activities for visitors to do over the 5-day celebration.

Events will begin Thursday, June 30, and run through Monday, July 4. In addition to food vendors and live musical performances, there will also be a number of rides and games lining the midway.

Armbands for carnival rides can be purchased in advance starting June 16. If purchased in advance the cost is $22. Armbands purchased on the first day of the event will cost $25, with the price jumping to $30 for the rest of the festival. To buy an armband ahead of time visit any of the banks located in Brazil, or the Dairy Queen in town.

Musical performances by the Endless Summer Band, The Northview Marching Knights, the Avey-Grouws Band, The Brazil Concert Band, and the Big Fun Band will be part of the festivities.

The big Gala Fireworks Show will be held on the final night, Monday, July 4 starting at approximately 10 p.m. with the $10,000 grand prize raffle drawing to follow.

More information regarding the event can be found online here .

