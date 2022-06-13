Mariah Carey Buys $5.6 Million Atlanta Mansion That Was Rented by The Rock (PHOTOS)

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Loot, Spiderhead and The Princess, and highlights from the Tribeca Festival and Disney’s FYC Fest. The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project benefit Charlize Theron hosted the second annual summer block party to benefit The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) on Saturday on the Universal Studios Backlot. The outdoor event featured an opening weekend screening of Jurassic World: Dominion and a special Q&A with the stars of the film, including Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, and Mamoudou Athie, as well as director Colin Trevorrow and writer, Emily Carmichael. The conversation was...

