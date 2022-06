With a past in pharmacy and gift shops, couple Randall and Debra Perkins offer more than 50 years of serving customers. Lura Lee’s of Paris, a gift shop and boutique on East Washington Street in Paris, has a colorful history. Randall’s parents owned Perkins Drugs and Gifts in Paris. When his parents retired, he and his wife purchased the business and decided to expand after a few years. Randall was outgrowing the space for the pharmacy while Debra outgrew the gift section and expansion was surely needed for the small business. As luck would have it, the building beside the couple’s business became available and that became Lura Lee’s of Paris.

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO