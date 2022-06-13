ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dangerous temperatures expected this week as a heat advisory is issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in Chicago

The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications offers cooling tips and resources for residents to avoid extreme heat emergencies. The City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC), Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS), and other City departments and sister agencies provide resources for residents...

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

A Severe Storm Came Through Chicago Last Night: Here’s What To Know

A tornado warning and severe storm left 40K Chicago residents without power, damaging their homes, and trees littering the road. While Chicago residents were alerted to a tornado warning, the storm was later categorized as a supercell thunderstorm. The storm traveled in from west to east, traveling over 100 miles and moving from Elgin over to Lake Michigan. With 90-mile-per-hour winds and tornado-like conditions last night, Chicago got a taste of intense summer storms as hail fell in heavy disarray. Flash floods last night have now caused a series of fallen trees and downed power lines along with residential damage across the city.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Roselle on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado -- the weakest on a six-level scale -- touched down in west suburban Roselle as a powerful storm ripped through the Chicago area on Monday.Survey teams investigating the damaged caused by severe thunderstorms in Cook and DuPage counties determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting just shy of Medinah.The tornado caused sporadic damage to trees. CBS 2 also spotted a tractor-trailer truck that was knocked onto its side in Roselle during the storm.The tornado's winds peaked at 80 mph, as it traveled a 25-yard wide path along a 2.2-mile stretch crossing the Elgin-O'Hare Expreessway.Teams also determined strong straight-line winds of 70 mph or greater caused widespread damage in Streamwood and other parts of west central Cook County, with winds of up to 95 mph causing damage to buildings in Bellwood and Westchester.
ROSELLE, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe Storm Outlook – unchanged Chicago area – upgrade east

As of 3PM CDT the Severe Weather Outlook has been updated with no change to the Slight/Enhanced threats to the Chicago area. However there is now an increased Moderate Risk (45% chance of a severe storm within 25 miles of a given location) of Severe T-storms generating 75 mph winds or greater from eastern Lake Michigan through southern Lower Michigan/northern Indiana into Ohio (Red-shaded area on the headlined map).
ENVIRONMENT
WGNtv.com

Damage reported after multiple tornado warnings in area

CHICAGO — Ahead of a potential extreme heat wave this week, the skies erupted in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and evening – prompting several tornado warnings. The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#South Chicago#Emergency Management#Heat Exhaustion#City#Chicago Public Library
NBC Chicago

LIVE: Tens of Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms

Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday. Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Fox 32 Chicago

Brookfield Zoo among venues torn up by powerful storm

BROOKFIELD, Ill. - Powerful storms caused tree damage at Brookfield Zoo, forcing the zoo to close Tuesday morning. Zoo officials said all of the habitats are intact and, most importantly, the animals were safe during Monday’s storm. Brookfield Zoo crews started cleaning and cutting up downed tree limbs around...
BROOKFIELD, IL
timesnewsexpress.com

Severe storms bring down trees, damage buildings, knock out power to thousands

CHICAGO (CBS) — A powerful thunderstorm blowing through the Chicago area has brought down trees in some suburbs, possibly damaged at least one building, and knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. The storm prompted tornado and thunderstorm warnings for parts of the Chicago area,...
The Crusader Newspaper

Forest Park Plaza LLC acquires Living Fresh Market

Officials from Forest Park Plaza LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Living Word Christian Center, the company that owns and operates the 33-acre outdoor shopping, dining & worship center at 7600 Roosevelt Road in this suburb five miles west of Chicago, announced recently that they have acquired Living Fresh Market, the 70,000 square feet supermarket that has been one of the anchors in the plaza for the past four years.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Lunch Bus resumes meal distributions at 12 city and suburban locations to ensure kids don’t go hungry during the summer break

Includes new partnership with the Chicago Park District’s Rollin’ Rec Activity Van to keep youth nourished and active. As child food insecurity in Chicago and Cook County persists at levels that consistently surpass pre-pandemic levels, the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Lunch Bus is preparing to distribute free, healthy boxed lunches and snacks to youth again this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy