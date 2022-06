Two days before the start of the fall rodeo season, University of Wyoming Cowgirl Kelsey Lensegrav’s goat tying horse developed a serious abscess in its back hoof. The veterinarian had to drill into the hoof to drain the swollen area. The Interior, S.D., graduate student was left without a horse for the remainder of the semester.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 12 HOURS AGO