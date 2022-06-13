ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Police warn people not to ‘Wake & Bake’ in their parks

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — City of South Fulton Police are telling people not to light up in their parks.

The police department posted on Facebook “Please don’t ‘Wake & Bake’ in our parks.”

Police say a Park Ranger Unit noticed what they described as a suspicious car at Cedar Grove Park.

Investigators say they noticed a strong odor of suspected marijuana.

Police posted they detained the person in the car and found marijuana and a gun.

The man was given a citation and a court date and released, according to police.

City of South Fulton Police say the Park Ranger Unit is responsible for patrolling our city parks to ensure a safe and positive environment for their citizens.

Community reacts to Amber Alert death after father kidnaps, kills 1-year-old daughter

Comments / 4

Brian Robinette
2d ago

I have a simple question for the authorities..... Exactly what is a suspicious car ?? what makes it suspicious??? profile much ???

Reply
3
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
