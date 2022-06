Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams CEO John Lowe announced this week that he’s stepping down from the position that he’s held for 13 years. During Lowe’s tenure, Jeni’s grew from four shops to 67 stores plus a thriving online business. He is leaving the company as a $100 million business with more than 1,400 employees. Lowe told Columbus Business First that he’s not sure what comes next professionally, but he will step down as CEO once his replacement is identified and will remain on Jeni’s board of directors.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO