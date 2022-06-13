ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Watch armed men rob of Marco’s Pizza in Winston-Salem

By Brayden Stamps
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery.

The area surrounding 4908 Reynolda Road (Google Maps)

Employees of Marco’s Pizza told police that a black man with a white t-shirt wrapped around his face entered the restaurant before pulling out a handgun and demanding money from the register.

Marco’s Pizza employees complied and the suspect then ran away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say that the investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. No additional information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

