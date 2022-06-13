ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

What’s Up Interview: Russell Gusetti, Producer of the Blackstone River Solstice Festival, coming this weekend

By Ken Abrams
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, June 18 marks the return of a highly regarded local music event, the 10th annual Blackstone River Theatre Summer Solstice Festival at Diamond Hill Park in Cumberland. I spoke to festival Producer, Russell Gusetti last week and got the scoop on this year’s event. The Celtic-themed festival has...

whatsupnewp.com

whatsupnewp.com

SIx Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 17-19)

This weekend is a big one for Rhode Island Pride, the states leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. With roots in a 75-person march in 1976, Pridefest has grown into one of the state’s largest events all summer, with over 100,000 expected to attend. All Weekend: RI Pride takes over the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Thursday, June 16

Good Morning, today is Thursday, June 16. 🌊 With another dominant night on the mound, and relentless offense throughout, Newport Gulls won its sixth straight win last night, beating Sanford (1-7) 8-3 at Goodall Park. Read More. 🌊 British singer-songwriter Frank Turner pulled into Providence for a quick stop...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Flower Show returns to Rosecliff this weekend

The 2022 Newport Flower Show, themed “Eden … A Personal Paradise,” is set for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 17-19, at Rosecliff. Hundreds of colorful creations by floral designers, horticulturists, and botanical artists will interpret the show’s theme, according to the Preservation Society of Newport County. Their entries will be displayed in the Rosecliff ballroom and salon, while other exhibits will be set in the Courtyard of Love and the oceanside terrace and lawn.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

“Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series lineup announced

By Mollie Frazer Williams, Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce. “The Blue & You: Understanding Our Blue Economy” summer speaker series will run for a second year in a row. “Innovate Greater Newport,” one of the four pillars of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, which includes programming at Innovate Newport, is committed to supporting the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region, with a special focus on the blue economy.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Pride to host Cocktails For A Cause at Giusto on June 15

Newport Out and Newport Pride are inviting the public to join them on Wednesday, June 15th, from 7 pm-9 pm at Giusto in Newport for cocktails for a cause. Hang with Newport Pride / Newport Out at the outdoor bar area and enjoy a Rainbow Road or snacks and drinks from the full menu.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIDOH recommends reopening Gooseberry Beach for Swimming.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends re-opening Gooseberry Beach in Newport for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels. Historically, beach closures in Rhode Island have been closely tied to precipitation. Stormwater runoff from roads, parking lots, and other impervious surfaces transports contamination (including bacteria) to our fresh and salt-water bodies, according to RIDOH’s website.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual Summer Bounty friend-raiser at Stoneacre Garden on June 21

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Aquidneck Community Table is hosting its Summer Bounty friend-raiser event June 21 at Stoneacre Garden. “Our wonderful Summer Bounty party has been on hold for two years due to COVID, so we are excited to work with our winter farmers’ market partner, Stoneacre Garden, to host the second annual Summer Bounty on the Summer Solstice, June 21, 2022 from 6-9 p.m.,” said ACT Executive Director Bevan Linsley. “Guests will sip, sample and celebrate the local food and beverage artisans in our community while raising funds to support the programming of Aquidneck Community Table.”
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Glen S. DeCosta

It is with deep loss and sadness that we announce the death of Glen S. DeCosta, 50, of Portsmouth, RI. He passed away at home on June 11, 2022. Glen was born in Fall River, MA, to Sandra Shaw and the late Dennis DeCosta. He grew up in Middletown, Rhode Island.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, RIHousing Announce Historic $80M Investment for Affordable Housing Across Rhode Island

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today joined with Rhode Island Housing to announce a historic investment of more than $80 million to create and preserve more than 875 homes across the state. Of these, over 800 will be affordable units. Through a combination of state and federal resources, including $15 million from the McKee Administration’s RI Rebounds initiative and $10 million from the Housing Production Fund, these developments are investments to strengthen communities and support over 1,200 jobs.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Norman G. Bestoso

Norman George Bestoso, 68, of Newport, RI, passed away on June 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born in Newport, RI the only son of Norman Daniel and Clara (Miranda) Bestoso on November 10, 1953, He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. During his teen years he was an apprentice electrician, working for his father at Bestoso and Butterton Electric Co. He went on to earn a Business Degree from Bryant College. He was sworn in as a Newport Police Officer on March 27, 1977 and served 30 years active duty in various capacities which included patrol officer, juvenile detective, court officer, detective sergeant, press officer, and shift commander among others. He earned many professional and leadership certifications, retiring as a Lieutenant on April 7, 2007. On April 8, 2007 he began his second career as a Planning and Budget Administrator for the Newport Police Department. The position he held until his passing.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Experience and talent to clash at Inaugural Women’s Championship

Newport, R.I. — Carmen Cowles and Jenn Norwood are two of the 20 accomplished female skippers leading teams into the inaugural edition of the New York Yacht Club Women’s Championship, which starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday. The two sailors arrived at this historic event, however, via very different paths.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Randolph Stewart

Randolph “Randy” Stewart Jr., of Newport, RI, passed away at home from complication relating to Chronic pneumonia. Randy was born on March 26, 1950, in Newport, RI. He attended Rogers High School, where he played basketball, and graduated in 1970. He was also part of the King Boy Basketball Team at the MLK recreation center.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Mayor joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at noon

Update – Due to some technical difficulties on What’sUpNewp’s end we’ve been forced to have to postpone this chat. We will reschedule it as soon as we can. We’ll check in with Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano today (Wednesday) at noon for her monthly videocast, looking for updates on proposed school regionalization with Middletown, charter revisions, and the summer season ahead.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: William Anthony Russo Jr.

William (Bill) A Russo Jr. passed on June 10, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He has joined the love of his life for more than sixty years, Mary Alice Russo, who passed in May of 2020. Bill was the son of William A Russo and Norma...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newly constructed home on Bryer Avenue in Jamestown sells for $4.15 million

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the newly constructed home at 11 Bryer Avenue has sold for $4,150,000. Kylie McCollough, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer. Bob Bailey of Lila Delman Compass represented the seller. According to data available from...
JAMESTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Eileen Marie MacKinnon

Eileen Marie MacKinnon, 74 of Newport, RI passed away June 9th, 2022, in Wakefield, RI. Eileen was born in Newport to Mary MacKinnon on March 22, 1948. She attended Ladd School and went on to become a home care companion and caregiver. She enjoyed using her talents as a painter and made gifts of her art to the many people in her life. She was a resident at Saint Clare Home in Newport, RI during the past 15 years and actively participated in the community life especially crafts, walks and her beautiful paintings.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Second public meeting slated on Prescott Hall flooding

The City of Newport today announced that its Department of Utilities will be hosting an informational meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall on Thursday, June 23rd at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the ongoing engineering study which seeks to address localized flooding that has been observed in the Prescott Hall Watershed.
NEWPORT, RI

