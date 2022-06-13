ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gratiot County, MI

Two recent Gratiot grads recognized for community service

By Greg Nelson
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo recent Gratiot County high school graduates have been recognized for their volunteerism by Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission. Jaina Barden of Ithaca was one of 31 recipients in the state to earn the Youth Changemaker Award, given to students who logged more than 400 hours of...

www.themorningsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Sun

CMU, Mt. Pleasant host Juneteenth events

Central Michigan University is hosting its second annual Juneteenth community celebration tomorrow (Friday, June 17) from 1-3 p.m. outside of Warriner Hall. The formal ceremony itself will run from approximately 1-2 p.m. The free, family-centered event is open to the public as a collaboration between the City of Mt. Pleasant...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Ripley named Alma city manager

After serving as Alma’s interim city manager for the past nine months Aeric Ripley has formally been named to fill the position moving forward. The city commission voted unanimously Tuesday night to award Ripley the job on a permanent basis. He was appointed to the interim post in September...
ALMA, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

See the demolition of Big Rapids Holiday Inn Conference Center

BIG RAPIDS — The Holiday Inn Conference Center on Perry Avenue in Big Rapids is no more after demolition crews took down the structure this week. Namora Hotels, a hotel ownership and management company based in Bloomfield Hills, announced acquiring the hotel and conference center in late 2021. A...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Ithaca, MI
Education
Gratiot County, MI
Government
County
Gratiot County, MI
City
Alma, MI
Gratiot County, MI
Education
Alma, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
Ithaca, MI
Society
Alma, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Ithaca, MI
Alma, MI
Society
WNEM

M-55, M-46 projects starting Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties. The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend June 17-18 and beyond

• Kids at Art: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, 5093 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant. • Summertime Candle Making: 2 -4 p.m. June 18, from $20, Art Reach, 111 E. Broadway Mt. Pleasant. artreachcenter.org, 989-773-3689. • Birds Doing Stuff: A Retrospective on the Busy Lives of Michigan Wildlife.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Ola Holiness Camp offers eight days of ‘spiritual refreshing’

The 104th annual Ola Holiness Camp Meeting is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, running nightly through Sunday, June 26, 7212 S Bagley Rd. (US-127), in Ashley, Mich. The goal of the eight-day celebration is to create a setting for people “to have a fresh encounter with the Holy Spirit.” The speaker of the week will be Pastor Jerry Drummond, a retired pastor from the East Washington Church in Ashley. Worship throughout the week will also be led by musician Aaron Shell from Farwell, Pastor Doug Strait from the Ithaca Wesleyan Church, and Pastor David Kimball from the Ashley Wesleyan Church. There will be performances by the Kentucky Mountain Bible College Singers on Saturday, and by Aaron Shell and the Farwell Kids Choir on Sunday. For more information, contact Arlyne Cooper at (989) 224-2875, or visit the Ola Camp Ashley MI Facebook page.
ASHLEY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Ellen Richter
awesomemitten.com

Unexpected Treasures at the Gladwin Farmers Market

As I am typing right now I can’t help but think about gingersnap cookies. Odd, but true. I bought a small bag of these cookies, oatmeal cookies, and even one large sourdough chocolate chip cookie at the Gladwin Farmers Market this past weekend. Yes, I have a cookie problem. The problem was, that there were too many delicious cookie options at the market!
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Environmental crews identify possible source of oily substance in Flint River

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State environmental regulators are blaming a Flint chemical company for spilling thousands of gallons of an oily substance into the Flint River this week. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says Lockhart Chemical, which is located at 4302 James P. Cole Blvd....
FLINT, MI
Morning Sun

Summer 2022 sees return of Blanchard Days

Blanchard Days is returning for 2022 from June 17 to June 19. This an annual event that features a wide variety of activities and events for community members to enjoy. The Hospitality Tent and food booth opens at noon at the Riley Community Center. The Hospitality Tent last call is at 1 a.m. and will close at 1:30 a.m.
BLANCHARD, MI
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Service#Volunteers#Grads#Governor Of Michigan#Community Impact Awards#Mcsc#Alma College#The Ithaca High School
9&10 News

Business Expansions Bring New Jobs to Cadillac, Fenton Area

Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce dozens of new jobs coming to Northern Michigan. Two projects in the area are expected to generate $7.7 million and 68 new jobs. Rexair is expanding their facility in Cadillac, adding new injection molding machines and nine jobs.
wkar.org

DNR says black bear spotted near DeWitt Township not a public safety concern

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say a black bear spotted near DeWitt Township poses little threat to the community. The bear was last reported on Wednesday, June 8th, west of DeWitt. The DNR says the bear appears to be a young male exploring a new area, but that it should return in a couple of weeks to its home up north. Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner said there are no public safety concerns at this time.
DEWITT, MI
Morning Sun

Bloom wins mile at Midwest Meet of Champions

Over the weekend Ithaca High School senior Lani Bloom ran her final race in the blue and gold and wow what a race it was. As it was Bloom won the 1,600 at the Midwest Meet of Champions on the campus of Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind. This senior-only meet brings together the best seniors in the Midwest to compete against one another.
ITHACA, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan business forced to close early due to heat

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Some business owners said the heat was too much to justify keeping their doors open on Wednesday. Diana Rodabaugh co-owns the Flushing Candy Company. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to close because of the heat,” Rodabaugh said. She said her business...
FLUSHING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

Gordon Lightfoot to play the hits in Lansing

Legendary Canadian balladeer Gordon Lightfoot will perform at the Wharton Center at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18. Lightfoot is credited with helping to define the folk-pop sound of the 1960s and 1970s. His songs include “Ribbon of Darkness,” a number one hit on the U.S. country chart with Marty Robbins’ cover in 1965. Lightfoot topped the US Hot 100 or AC chart with the hits “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Sundown,” “Rainy Day People,” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated that shipwreck on Lake Superior. Ticket prices vary. The Center is located at Michigan State University, 750 E. Shaw Ln., East Lansing. whartoncenter.com, 800-WHARTON.
LANSING, MI
Morning Sun

A year to remember for Sacred Heart Academy sports

The 2021-22 school year has been an exceptional school year at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy, especially for the varsity girls sports. On Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. the Sacred Heart Academy softball team plays in the Division 4 semifinal round against Ottawa Lake Whiteford from the campus of Michigan State University.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy