Knives Out Sequel Gets Official Title With Teaser Video

Cover picture for the articleWriter/director Rian Johnson took to Twitter today to confirm that the upcoming sequel to Knives Out was officially titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Between the first and second film, the consistent figure is Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, so with Knives Out specifically referring to the events of that debut...

epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Disney Debunks Rumored Trailer Release Date

We're now almost half a year away before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters and we still have not seen any footage or sneak peek photo about the highly-anticipated sequel which will address the loss of T'Challa played by the late Chadwick Boseman. There were rumors that the first trailer will be released very soon. However, as it turns out, that is actually not the case at all.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

10 horror movies to watch after Stranger Things season 4

From Hellraiser to The Ring, here’s everything to watch after Stranger Things 4, Volume 1. Stranger Things is a love letter to pop culture, written and created by pop culture lovers Matt and Ross Duffer. The series frequently borrows from and is inspired by classic films – and Stranger Things season 4 is no different. The first Volume pays homage to horror icons like Doug Bradley's Pinhead and Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter, and even takes some inspiration from haunted house horrors like The Amityville Horror and The Changeling.
MOVIES
Variety

Jordan Peele’s Final ‘Nope’ Trailer Reveals Its Mysterious Plot, Which Is All About [Spoilers]

Click here to read the full article. Universal Pictures released the final trailer for “Nope,” Jordan Peele’s third feature film. It teases much of the movie’s previously-unknown plot, in which Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star as the duo behind a horse training ranch for Hollywood productions, who, thanks to the aliens hovering over their property, hatch a scheme to capture and sell the first authentic footage of UFOs. Steven Yeun, Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea, Keith David, Donna Mills, Andrew Patrick Ralston and Michael Wincott are also in the film. “Nope” follows Peele’s two previous blockbuster horror films: “Get Out” —...
MOVIES
TVLine

Lincoln Lawyer Renewed for Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has reached a verdict in the case of Lincoln Lawyer renewal vs. cancellation. The streamer on Tuesday officially commissioned a second season of David E. Kelley’s take on novelist Michael Connelly’s legal protagonist. The 10-episode first season, which was released on May 13, was based on the second book in Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict. The Lincoln Lawyer very recently made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals (for the week of May 9), landing at No. 2 with 884 million total minutes viewed across its 10-episode season. Nielsen notes that the drama’s performance...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Transformers Returning To Theaters For 15th Anniversary

Transformers is headed back to theaters for its 15th anniversary, giving fans a chance to relive the magic of reliving Michael Bays's groundbreaking first Transformers movie on the big screen all over again. For all the jokes about how bad the franchise got in its (numerous) later installments, the original Transformers (2007) was a blockbuster movie classic, that not only re-introduced the Transformers robots to the world, but also made Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel and others into mainstream stars of the 2000s-2010s era.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Promo Brings Marin's New Cosplays to Life

My Dress-Up Darling might be done with season one, but the series is far from over. In fact, the fandom is still falling for Marin in droves, and can you blame them? As one of this year's best girls, Marin has become a breakout star with netizens, and My Dress-Up Darling has released some new cosplays from the heroine.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unlocks Kishibe Rohan's Best Angles

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the tale of the Joestars for decades, with creator Hirohiko Araki stating recently that he would love to work on the series forever if he could. With Araki clearly in love with the world he has created, the mangaka has also recently worked on the side series known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, which features a manga artist with a Stand of his own. Now, one cosplayer has given fans a brand new take on the mangaka.
COMICS
NME

Watch the creepy new trailer for ‘Predator’ prequel ‘Prey’

A new two-minute trailer has been released for Predator prequel film Prey, due to arrive later this summer. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane), the film focuses on the character Naru (played by indigenous actor and Legion star Amber Midthunder), who wants to “prove her worth as a warrior”.
MOVIES
IGN

Dark Winds: Season 1 Review

Dark Winds premiered June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with new episodes weekly. Sometimes all it takes to invigorate a standard genre of storytelling is just letting a different perspective take the reins. Dark Winds, the AMC adaptation of Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee novel, The Dark Wind, proves that by crafting an engaging thriller/mystery that is told by, set in the lands of, and is primarily about Native Americans. Set on the Navajo reservation near Monument Valley in the 1970s, the series follows the FBI investigation of a daring bank robbery in Gallup, New Mexico, and the Navajo Tribal inquiry into the local murder of two Native residents, which are revealed to be intertwined. Doing the legwork on the reservation are Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), his new deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), and sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), who were all born on the res and know their communities in a way no outsiders ever will. The strange behaviors of some residents and newcomers coalesce with the personal stories of the three cops, and their complicated relationships with one another, their people, and the white people who come onto their land. The writing and acting in Dark Winds gives us a fascinating cultural immersion into the world of the Navajo, exposing the societal, political, and cultural complexities that creates a tapestry of problems unique to the compelling investigation.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Evil’ Cast and Character Guide: Check Out the Actors Behind the Supernatural Drama

What happens when you combine a forensic psychologist, a Catholic seminarian, and a technology contractor in one show? You get Evil, a refreshing take on the supernatural story arc where logic and beliefs collide. Dr. Kristen Bouchard is a skeptical psychologist who joins Catholic priest-in-training Father David Acosta and technology contractor Ben Shakir. They explore and investigate supposed paranormal activity, unexplained conspiracies, alleged demonic possessions, and other abnormal occurrences. The trio must draw the line between science and religion to see if there’s something supernatural behind these mysteries or whether it’s simple logic.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Reportedly Adds Key Avengers: Endgame Creative to Crew

As it turns out, Deadpool 3 might be further along than anyone anticipated. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are back with the franchise, having their go at the threequel's script. Not only are the duo being joined by frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy in the director's chair, but it looks like the picture has found another major crew member.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

Black Clover might be in the middle of a major hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is filling the gap by putting Vanessa Enoteca back into the spotlight! The anime run came to an end last year, and now the manga is getting ready to do the same a year later as series creator Yuki Tabata has officially gone on a lengthy hiatus in order to ready everything for the final arc of the series to come. That means fans are now counting down the days until it all comes to an end.
COMICS

