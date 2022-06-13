ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

RB Leipzig 'slap £100MILLION price tag on Christopher Nkunku to try to ward off transfer interest from Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the French star'

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

RB Leipzig have put a £100million price tag on star forward Christopher Nkunku's head as they look to price interested clubs out of a deal.

Nkunku is one of the hottest properties in Europe after scoring a superb 35 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

But as reported by the Independent, the Bundesliga side are aiming to ward off interest by demanding nine figures from any suitors.

The five cap France international is thought to prefer a stay at the Red Bull Arena this season, with Leipzig believed to have convinced him to sign a new contract with a release clause to keep him for one more year.

However, that could mean a long transfer saga next season as plenty of European heavyweights vie for his signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UD8fq_0g9HpRLm00
RB Leipzig are demanding a fee of £100million if they are to sell Christopher Nkunku
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ij8lB_0g9HpRLm00
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to secure a deal for Nkunku

The Reds' interest is expected to end after they agreed an £85m deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

However, United missing out on the Uruguayan means they reportedly considered a firm approach for Nkunku.

Arsenal and PSG are thought to be willing to pay £100m, but the Red Devils' stated transfer budget of £120m, before sales are taken into account, could put Erik ten Hag's side off a move for Nkunku.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxkr0_0g9HpRLm00
Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with the 24-year-old

New United boss ten Hag is believed to consider a midfield upgrade a higher priority, with serious interest in Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, who worked with him at Ajax.

Although the Catalan giants and United are reportedly apart in their valuations at the moment, United believe there is wiggle room given Barca's financial problems and their need to sell and bring down the wage budget.

The Red Devils are also interested in Ajax's left-footed right winger Antony, who also worked with ten Hag in Amsterdam.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Which Paul Pogba will arrive back at Juventus? He is not the same man they sold to Manchester United for £89m, but Massimiliano Allegri can make the Frenchman the leader of his new-look side

Paul Pogba's expected return to Juventus has left Italian football both excited and curious. It has been six years since the Frenchman departed Turin, but this summer a move back to his home near the Municipal Stadium is considered the most logical next step in a career consisting of only two teams: Manchester United and Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham expect to complete the £25m signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton after he passes a medical with the midfielder set to become Antonio Conte's third summer signing

Tottenham expect to complete the £25million signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma after he passed a medical on Thursday. Brighton will receive over £5m in add-ons. The 25-year-old flew into the UK on Wednesday and had a medical at the club's training ground, according to the Standard. Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It's got to be personal!': Jack Wilshere says James Maddison's exclusion from Gareth Southgate's England squad is 'very harsh' - with ex-Three Lions star insisting the Leicester star should be 'in the conversation at least'

Ex-England international Jack Wilshere's believes James Maddison's England exile has 'got to be personal' with manager Gareth Southgate. The Leicester playmaker has not featured for England since 2019 and only has one cap to his name, against Montenegro in November of that year. A month earlier, he drew criticism after...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest in talks to sign Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate - with Premier League newcomers keen on left-footed centre back who is out of contract at the end of next season

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Mainz centre-back Moussa Niakhate. The 26-year-old centre back is out of contract at the Bundesliga side next summer and so while he would be available on a free in 2023, Forest are keen to do a cut-price deal in the next few months.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

A 'shambles' and a 'farce'! How Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County collapsed and why EFL dithering has put the Rams at even greater risk of collapse... Independent regulator, anyone?

The collapse of American entrepreneur Chris Kirchner's bid to buy Derby County has been described as 'a shambles' by those close to the deal. And the EFL's dithering performance has been labelled 'a farce' that has significantly increased the risk of the Rams going bust. Sportsmail has spoken to people...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: BBC chiefs are under pressure to drop Michael Vaughan again after he was charged by the ECB following Yorkshire's racism scandal, with some feeling he should be stood down until case is concluded

BBC executives are facing pressure from within the corporation to drop Michael Vaughan after he was charged with bringing the game of cricket into disrepute in connection with the racism scandal at Yorkshire. Sportsmail has learned some at the BBC feel the former England captain should be stood down until...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Fulham and Wolves are locked in a two-way battle for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha as the Cottagers agree a £15m deal for Bruno Lage's preferred Ruben Neves replacement

Fulham have agreed a £15million fee for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, 26, who is also a target for Wolves. The Cottagers, managed by Palhinha's fellow countryman Marco Silva, will be looking to avoid a third-straight relegation back to the Championship this season. The signing of Palhinha plugs a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#Paris Saint Germain#Man United#Barcelona#French#Rb Leipzig#Independent#The Red Bull Arena#European#Reds#Uruguayan#The Red Devils#Catalan
Daily Mail

British No 7 Ryan Peniston's remarkable run at Queen's continues with stunning victory over world No 44 Francisco Cerundolo to reach the last eight at the cinch Championships

From the original entry of seven British players into the cinch Championships few would have expected Ryan Peniston to emerge as the standard bearer. Yet the 26 year-old world number 180 is into the quarter finals after being roared to a second round victory by the usually sedate crowd at the Queen’s Club.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin 'closes in on a move to Australia after opening talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar' following his release from Loftus Road

Former QPR and Southampton striker Charlie Austin is in talks with A-League side Brisbane Roar over a summer switch, according to reports. Austin was released by the west London club at the end of the season and is said to have already held talks with Brisbane boss Warren Moon. Sky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hero Socceroos goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne reveals the toll throwing away Peruvian goalkeeper's water bottle took on him: 'It goes against every moral fibre in my body'

He's been hailed a hero for pulling off the save that got the Socceroos into the World Cup, but Andrew Redmayne has confessed he had a moral dilemma during the penalty shootout against Peru on Tuesday morning. The goalkeeper threw his Peruvian counterpart's water bottle - which had instructions on...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Henry Arundell is set for his England bow against the Barbarians on Sunday at Twickenham - with 19-year-old full-back star eyeing place in Eddie Jones' squad for tour of Australia

Henry Arundell is set to make his England debut at Twickenham on Sunday, as the national team square up to a powerful, French-flavoured Barbarians side before their summer tour of Australia. London Irish’s teenage full back has emerged as the sensation of the season, on the back of his eye-catching...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Daily Mail

Rangers accept £350,000 from former manager Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa for young hopeful Rory Wilson to avoid FIFA intervening in the payment dispute between the two clubs

Rangers have accepted a £350,000 offer from Aston Villa for youngster Rory Wilson to avoid the case heading for a FIFA showdown. The Ibrox club and Villa, managed by former title-winning Rangers boss Gerrard, were at loggerheads over the transfer of the Scotland Under-17s striker, who bagged 49 goals at youth level for club and country this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'It is a unique, unprecedented situation': Premier League clubs' plans for the World Cup will be crucial and the difference between success and failure, claims fitness guru Ade Mafe - who says teams may spring a 'surprise'

The season ahead presents a challenge for football clubs and coaches like no other, and the way they pilot their players through the World Cup period could prove the difference between success and failure. About a quarter of all Premier League players will be bound for Qatar in November, representing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton looks further away from F1 victories than ever heading to Canada... but despite porpoising turmoil and the George Russell threat at Mercedes, hope remains that Brit can still extend his 15-year streak of winning a Grand Prix in every season

Montreal provides many happy memories for Lewis Hamilton. The Gilles Villeneuve Circuit was the scene of his first Grand Prix victory in Formula One, as well as his first pole position way back from his rookie year at McLaren in 2007. The wins have piled up in Canada since -...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

413K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy