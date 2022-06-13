ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

New Coffee Shop Opens in West Chester

By Leah Mikulich
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Turks Head Café opened last week in West Chester, and the new coffee shop is already attracting many customers through word of mouth and online posts, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. “The aroma of freshly ground and pressed...

vista.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Already Popular in Lancaster, Restaurant Franchise ‘Blazes’ Trail to West Chester

Fans of spicy food — especially chicken — have a new favorite spot in West Chester with the opening of Blazin’ J’s, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The 16-seat restaurant serves fresh, spicy chicken but it also has degrees of heat to cater to every preference. The most popular sandwich is the J’s Way Hot. It is a grilled brioche roll filled with chicken breast dipped in J’s hot sauce, hot mayo, and pickles.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Chef-Owner Opens the First Black-Owned Restaurant in Quakertown in 30 Years

Soul D'Lysh, Quakertown, has been officially recognized for its status as the first Black-owned restaurant in Quakertown in three decades.Image via Soul D'Lysh at Facebook. Soul D’Lysh has leveraged its food-truck beginnings to a brick-and-mortar restaurant. In that process, it’s also earned local notoriety as the first Black-owned food-service business in Quakertown in three decades. Timothy Walton prepped and served the story for 6abc.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester, PA
Food & Drinks
West Chester, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
West Chester, PA
Lifestyle
City
West Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
morethanthecurve.com

Morning Talk Cafe has opened in Conshohocken

Morning Talk Cafe opens today at 108 1\/2 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. This is the space between Flocco’s and Chiangmai Thai Cuisine on the western side of Fayette Street The space was most recently a candy shop. The cafe offers hot and cold beverages (menus below) and some grab-and-go...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Mercury

The Riedenau House to open as a farm-to-table restaurant in Oley

Since his early 20s, chef Dale Reitenauer has dreamed of turning his passions for locally sourced ingredients and cooking with a signature spin into a restaurant that offers the best of both. Now, with the upcoming opening of The Riedenau House in Oley Township, Reitenauer’s vision of a dining experience...
OLEY, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Bardea Steak’s ‘meat kingdom’ wows guests during soft opening

In any good story, the main characters face an obstacle or two. In this tale, restaurateur Scott Stein and chef Antimo DiMeo, founders of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, encountered more than their share while opening another restaurant. Take, for instance, an unexpected pandemic, rising food costs and supply chain issues. These adversaries seemingly conspired to keep the partners ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shop#Latte Art#Coffee Info#Open Mic#Baked Goods#Food Drink#New Coffee Shop Opens#The Daily Local News#Super Smash Bros#Turks
buckscountyherald.com

The GIANT Company opens a new Richboro store this summer

As part of its continued growth in the greater Philadelphia region, The GIANT Company announced an opening date for a new Richboro GIANT at 1025 Second Street Pike: 8 a.m. Friday, July 1. The company also is opening a new store in Philadelphia this summer, at 501 N. Broad St.,...
RICHBORO, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upland Square in Pottstown Sells for $85.7M

Upland Square, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Pottstown, has been sold for $85.7 million to United Hampshire U.S. Real Estate Investment Trust, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Singaporean real estate firm that invests in grocery-anchored retail acquired Upland Square from Paramount Realty. The purchase expanded the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

The Lincoln Center: Gardening to Remember

Hands-on learning, like making a garden grow, engages students in an impactful way. That’s why the educators and administrators at the Lincoln Center Leadership Academy in Audubon are always searching for new ways for students to access resources and acquire knowledge. The Lincoln Center Leadership Academy partners with local...
AUDUBON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Berks Opera to present new opera about Berks legends

A new opera, based on some well-known legends of Berks County, will premiere Friday when Berks Opera Company presents "These Valleys and Mountains: Berks Legends" at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Miller Center, Reading Area Community College. The opera was composed locally by Chris Heslop, with libretto by Vicki Haller...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Wayne, PA

If you're looking for a historic and idyllic town to visit in Pennsylvania, look no further than Wayne. The unincorporated community of Wayne in Pennsylvania is in Delaware County, about 16 miles west of Philadelphia. The town is on the Main Line, a collection of affluent Philadelphia suburbs. Cleaver's Landing...
WAYNE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New sign for an old favorite in Easton's Centre Square

EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission approved a proposal Monday afternoon for the installation of a new sign at a longtime delicatessen. Josie's New York Deli, a prominent fixture in downtown Easton for decades, plans to install a new sign at its business, located at 14 Centre Square.
LehighValleyLive.com

Josh Early chocolatiers enjoy sweet smell of retirement after decades serving Lehigh Valley

The tradition will continue at Josh Early Candies even after longtime owners Barry Dobil Sr. and Marcy (Early) Dobil decided to hang their aprons for good. The Dobils have delighted patrons with their chocolate creations for several decades at the company’s two locations: 3620 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township; and at 4640 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. It’s easily been 50 years for Barry Dobil Sr., who began working at what started as his in-laws’ chocolate shop. His wife, Marcy Dobil, can argue she helped her parents at the store as early as elementary childhood. The couple were Parkland High School sweethearts, graduating with the Class of 1969.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Jimmie G’s Railroad House: A Good-Time, Feel-Good Restaurant

Long known as a friendly, casual neighborhood sports bar, Jimmie G’s Railroad House sits right next to the tracks in Sinking Spring, where trains actively go by, calling up memories of what Reading and Berks are most famous for. With outdoor and indoor seating, and a congenial, fun atmosphere, this restaurant is music-happy, featuring live performances every Saturday night starting at 9:30pm.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
washingtonlatest.com

The Centuries-Old Secrets of Gender-Affirming Herbalism

A fifth generation Black herbalist, Vallis’ lineage stretches from the wetlands of Mississippi to the hills of Kentucky to the Bermuda islands, all the way back to a babbling creek on Piscataway lands in Washington D.C. where they were raised. Theirs’ is a history steeped in wildflower teas, root tinctures and milky oatmeal baths — medicinal recipes passed down from their great-great grandmother, Minerva Jewell Adams, who brought herbalism with her from Mississippi to Chicago in the early 1900s. For decades, Adams bottled tinctures, fed folks from her kitchen table, and offered her skills freely or for trade at church gatherings and community meals. “Herbalism in the South is autonomy,” Vallis explains, maintaining that the legacy they inherited ought to be a gift for all, not a commodity to profit from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy