New Coffee Shop Opens in West Chester

A fifth generation Black herbalist, Vallis’ lineage stretches from the wetlands of Mississippi to the hills of Kentucky to the Bermuda islands, all the way back to a babbling creek on Piscataway lands in Washington D.C. where they were raised. Theirs’ is a history steeped in wildflower teas, root tinctures and milky oatmeal baths — medicinal recipes passed down from their great-great grandmother, Minerva Jewell Adams, who brought herbalism with her from Mississippi to Chicago in the early 1900s. For decades, Adams bottled tinctures, fed folks from her kitchen table, and offered her skills freely or for trade at church gatherings and community meals. “Herbalism in the South is autonomy,” Vallis explains, maintaining that the legacy they inherited ought to be a gift for all, not a commodity to profit from.
Comments / 0