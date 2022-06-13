ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, CA

Greenville honors its would-have-been graduates

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive students who would have made up the class of 2022 at Greenville High School came back to their school—closed this year by the Dixie Fire—on Saturday morning June 11 to be celebrated by their community. The idea for this celebration came from beloved Greenville High School...

www.plumasnews.com

Plumas County News

Portola High School Class of 2022 graduates with hope for the future

Gentle breezes filtered through the pine trees over Beckwourth Peak, which helped to provide a warm, pleasant atmosphere at the 2022 graduation on the evening of Friday, June 10 at the Coach Bob Wise Memorial Stadium at Portola High School. After the processional comprised of 39 graduating seniors, and an...
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Greenville Rising: June 16-Pets impacted by the fire also

School is out for summer. We get the mixed blessing of much needed rain and mudslides. One escape route is closed. The trigger sound of emergency phone alerts still make most of us jump out of our skin. Is there a way to change the tone for non-fire emergencies? For many of us, it is simply not over and we never want to hear that particular sound again—especially our children.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Planning underway for a recreation economy in Plumas County

Thanks to a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program assistance application submitted in 2019 by Greg Williams, Executive Director of the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, Quincy was selected to be the first community to have a “live” planning session in round 2 of RERC grant. The RERC...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

2021-2022 SECURE RURAL SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITY SELF-DETERMINATION ACT OF 2000 (SRS): TITLE III

2021-2022 SECURE RURAL SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITY SELF-DETERMINATION ACT OF 2000 (SRS): TITLE III. On August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chambers of the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, located at 520 Main St., Room 308, Quincy, CA, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will finalize its approval of the following projects tentatively approved on June 14, 2022.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas County Schools Music Festival draws students from around the county

Nearly 200 band students from across the county arrived at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds on June 6 to play music together at the Plumas County Schools Music Festival. Players of each instrument met in small groups to learn from an instructor, then rehearsed together in the elementary or high school band in preparation for the day’s end concert for parents and community. Special music clinics like African drums, jazz saxophone, and bass guitar rounded out the day’s activities.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Public invited to Saturday’s Dixie Fire Collaborative meeting

The next meeting of the Dixie Fire Collaborative is scheduled for this Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria. Lunch will be provided by Gigi’s Market, with ice cream courtesy of Ken Donnell. More details about the event are included in the flyer below.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

CHP invites you to Coffee with a Cop on June 29

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Quincy Area office and community members will come together June 29 to have coffee, discuss community issues, and build relationships. All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 8 a.m on Wednesday, June 29 at Carey Candy Company. Please contact Officer...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

District Attorney addresses threat to Portola High School ceremony

A rumor circulated last Friday that a threat had been made to Portola High School’s graduation ceremony scheduled for that evening. On Monday morning, June 13, District Attorney David Hollister addressed this particular threat, as well as the protocols that are in place to address all such incidents. Hollister...
PORTOLA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Structure fire in Lassen County contained

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple agencies responded to a multi-family structure fire Wednesday morning, according to the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. The building received heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the structure fire is still under investigation. The Westwood Fire Department, Clear Creek Fire Department, Peninsula Fire Protection...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

PG&E, Foundation give grants to restaurants including one in Chester

California restaurants still struggling with impacts of the pandemic are getting a boost from the California Restaurant Foundation (CRF) and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (Foundation), including eight in the North State. The Foundation’s $500,000 charitable contribution to CRF will fund $3,000 grants to 144 hometown restaurants in 28 counties in Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) service area, as well as operating support for CRF.
CHESTER, CA
Plumas County News

Preliminary Budget, Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Hamilton Branch Fire Protection District has adopted a Preliminary Budget for (1) Salaries and Benefits, (2) Services and Supplies, and (3) Fixed Assets, for fiscal year 2022/2023, which the Preliminary Budget can be reviewed during the week days at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and that said Board of Directors of the said District will meet at the Fire Station, 3791 Big Springs Road, on August 10, 2022, at the hour of 1 :00 p.m. for the purpose of fixing the Final Budget for said Fire Protection District at which time and place any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decease or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

County releases latest wildfire recovery newsletter

Plumas County released its most recent newsletter today, June 16, designed to keep the public informed of post Dixie and Beckwourth Fire recovery efforts. (Attached below.) Additionally, anyone who would like information regarding Dixie and Beckwourth Fire recovery can visit the county’s website at www.plumascounty.us and click on 2021 Fire information tab. There are links and current information available.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE contains fire near Jacks Lake in Lassen County

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters from the CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit were able to contain a vegetation fire near Jacks Lake in Lassen County. On Tuesday afternoon, a lightning strike in the area northeast of the Blue Water Reservoir near Jacks Lake sparked a vegetation fire. Crews from CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit, the Lassen National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management responded and were able to suppress the growth of the fire, which had spread to 1.5 acres.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter June 8-12: People behaving badly and problems on the lake

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for June 8-12, 2022. June 8. Biting...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

ORDINANCE NO. 22-1144

SECTION 2 – 5.204 District Attorney/Public Administrator. The salary of the District Attorney/Public Administrator shall be $150,987.20 as of May 24, 2022. SECTION II. Operative Date: Effective Date: Publication: Codification. The Operative Date of this Ordinance is May 24, 2022. The Ordinance shall become effective 30 days after its...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pacific Fire in Oroville contained, over 6 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 5:33 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained a 6.12 acre vegetation fire off of Pacific Height Road south of Oroville. CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that crews will be on scene for the next few hours mopping up. No structures were threatened. Firefighters said the fire was...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Alternative Route: Remember that Oroville Quincy Highway is open

A Meadow Valley resident wants to remind Plumas News readers that an alternate route west is available in the wake of the Highway 70 closure. What he described as the “back route to Oroville,” the roadway that begins as Bucks Lake Road and farther along becomes the Oroville Quincy Highway, is open. He said he made the drive the morning of June 13 with no issues. The only restriction this morning was a “short one lane stretch controlled by stop lights” when one gets to the Butte County side of the roadway.
Plumas County News

Early morning fire guts Portola home

An early morning fire June 15, completely destroyed one Portola home and reportedly damaged two others. According to the sheriff’s office dispatch center the fire call came in at 12:47 a.m. for the home at 365 3rd Ave. According to records the home belongs to Christian Taylor, who is well known in the area as a medical coordinator for Eastern Plumas Health Care. Fire personnel from the Beckwourth, Eastern Plumas, Graeagle and Sierra Valley fire departments responded to the scene.
PORTOLA, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas releases latest COVID numbers; cases, positivity rate dropping

Plumas County Public Health is reporting COVID numbers weekly and announced today, June 16, that there have been 17 new cases of COVID reported over the past seven days; 32 were reported on June 9. There are currently 36 people in isolation and no individuals are hospitalized. The test positivity...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA

